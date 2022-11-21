(From left) Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez (far right) during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on 20 November, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Michael Potts / Gallo Images)

Max Verstappen powered through the final race of the season for a comfortable win to round up his championship, but it was the battle for second that went down to the wire for a nail-biting finish.

While Verstappen wrapped up the title in Japan in October, teammate Sergio Pérez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc went into yesterday’s finale in Abu Dhabi equal on points and both eying that second place.

Leclerc had a mixed year which started with hopes for a championship battle after taking the first victory of 2022 in Bahrain in March — both Red Bulls failed to finish. Ferrari’s form continued for the next two races, with another win and a second place for Leclerc. However, by the fourth race in Italy, Red Bull secured its first one-two of the year, with the top spots going to Verstappen and Pérez respectively.

At the sixth race of the year, Verstappen overtook Leclerc in the driver’s championship, and led for the rest of the year. By mid-season, it was clear that the Ferrari driver was no longer competing for first place, but second was not guaranteed either: Pérez was hot on his tail.

After Pérez won in Monaco, he was on an upward trajectory for the next three races. Then, Leclerc led for the next three. At race 15 in the Netherlands, the two left equal on points with seven races to go. The pair danced around each other on the score sheet the entire year, each race weekend separated by a handful of points.

At the penultimate race in Brazil, neither Red Bull nor Ferrari would leave smiling — it was Mercedes’ weekend from the start — but there were still points up for grabs, and Pérez needed to finish in sixth place or above to go into the final race ahead.

During the final laps of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Pérez was running in seventh with his teammate Verstappen in sixth. The Dutchman was asked to cede the position to the other driver to aid in his fight for second. Verstappen refused.

What followed was much confusion and controversy around why the champion would not help his teammate, given the position was not a podium place and he had already clinched his title. Red Bull, Verstappen nor Pérez have clarified what was discussed in the team debrief after the incident.

“We discuss these things internally,” team boss Christian Horner said after the race.

“The drivers have obviously spoken about it as well. They are very, very clear. For us, [Pérez] is now tied on points with Leclerc… and we go into Abu Dhabi, as a team, to do the very best that we can for Checo to achieve that second place, and Max will fully support that.”

“We go to Abu Dhabi, of course, we want to win the race, but if there’s a chance to help Pérez I will,” Verstappen also said.

Ferrari, though they had a better weekend, also did not swap their drivers around, with Carlos Sainz finishing third and Leclerc fourth — although as Sainz held a podium position, that would be a much more difficult decision to justify.

Pérez and Leclerc then went into the finale equal on points with 290 each, meaning the difference between second and third in the championship would come down to who finishes ahead in the points. Should neither of them have scored, Leclerc would take the higher spot as he had the most wins — three to Pérez’s two.

In qualifying, Red Bull charged ahead of Ferrari, locking out the front row with Verstappen on pole beside Pérez. Just behind, though, were Leclerc and Sainz, putting all red in the Bulls’ mirrors.

Verstappen was quickest off the line and put in a stellar performance that saw him take a record 15th victory of his 2022 championship-winning season.

“It’s been an incredible season for the whole team… and something I will never forget…. This kind of season I don’t think will come along very often. I’m definitely enjoying the moment,” Verstappen told F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto after the race.

The battle behind for runner-up, however, was still going. Ferrari’s strategy going into the race was to do the opposite of whatever Red Bull did. When Pérez pitted early, making for a two-stop race, Leclerc extended his stint to ensure a one-stop. Had the race been any longer than the 58, Pérez may have caught Leclerc on his ageing tires, but as it played out, the Monegasque driver just managed to fend the Mexican off to be the second across the finish line as Pérez narrowly missed out.

In the end, the podium mirrored the championship standings, with Verstappen on the top step, Leclerc in second and Pérez in third.

“I’m really, really happy. Coming into this weekend, it was not easy,” Leclerc said, speaking about the pressure of attempting to secure the second position.

“If I look at the pace — pure pace — I don’t think we were able to beat Red Bull in today’s race, but we established a plan that we followed to perfection; we managed to put Checo under pressure… Then we did our perfect race with a one-stop and managed to beat him with the strategy. It was a really good last race and I hope we can build on that next year to fight for the championship.

“I think we all want to be first as soon as possible. On the other hand, if you look at how far we’ve come since last year, it’s a great achievement, so I’m very happy and very proud of the team.”

The joy for Leclerc is perhaps bittersweet after a time of competing for the title. For Pérez, he just lost out after putting in a fairly consistent year, with a mere three points separating the two.

“It’s how it is sometimes… At the end of the day, I have to be happy as I gave it my all and I’m sure we’ll be back stronger next year,” Pérez said.

“The combination of [Pérez] and [Verstappen] has won us the constructor’s championship for the first time in eight years… [Pérez has] had an immense season, he can be very proud of everything that he’s done.” Horner echoed. DM