Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on 30 October, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen made Formula 1 history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix when he broke an 18-year-old record for the most wins in a season.

The Mexican race was the Red Bull driver’s fourteenth victory this year, breaking Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s shared record of 13 in 2004 and 2013 respectively.

Verstappen took pole position on Saturday which he converted to a win, despite pressure from his teammate and local hero Sergio Pérez and the two Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In the heat and high altitude of Mexico, Verstappen’s race craft was on full display as he pitted from softs on lap 26 and managed to keep pace in his medium tires for just under fifty laps for the win.

“Another great race, but also it’s just an incredible season for us as a team. I never thought I would be able to win 14 races in a year… I’m incredibly proud,” Verstappen said in post-race interviews.

Verstappen’s most recent victory reflects the Dutchman’s dominant season, as he continues to add wins to his name after securing the championship title in Japan with four races to go.

At the beginning of the season, there was all to play for, with Ferrari looking like strong contenders for the championship, and with two DNFs in the first four races of the year, the reigning champion looked set for an uphill battle. But since then, Verstappen has gone on to take absolute control of the field, even winning five races in a row between July and September.

Among the greats

Verstappen’s new record has put his name among some of the greats, beating the record for most wins in a single season by any driver in Formula 1.

In 2004, racing for Ferrari, Schumacher won 13 out of 18 races. His worst results were one DNF and one 12th place, along with one seventh place and two second-place podium finishes.

That year, Schumacher achieved his seventh title — another record, which Lewis Hamilton subsequently equalled.

Nine years later, compatriot Sebastian Vettel equalled Schumacher’s race-win record when racing for Red Bull in 2013. Vettel won 13 out of 19 races and clinched his fourth and final title with three races remaining.

However, it is worth considering that although Verstappen has won the most races in a season, 2022 is one of the longest seasons yet, and as more races are set to be added to the season calendars, there are more opportunities for drivers to break the record again.

To understand how the Dutchman fares against the likes of Schumacher and Vettel, statisticians also work out the percentage of race wins to races competed in per season. Winning 14 out of 20 races puts Verstappen’s race win percentage at 70%, just between Vettel’s 68.42% and Schumacher’s 72.22%.

With two races left in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, Verstappen could well go on to smash his newly set 14-race-wins record and add to it, setting it at a new high of 16. If he did, he would overtake Schumacher with a percentage of 72.72.

“It’s been an incredible year so far, we are definitely enjoying it and we’ll try to go for more,” Verstappen said after the Mexican GP.

However, if he fails to win the next two races, his percentage would drop to below Vettel’s.

Vertsappen’s points record

While the race-win record is getting most of the attention, Verstappen also made another noteworthy achievement at the Mexican GP. By winning the race, the two-time champion now has 416 points for 2022, breaking the record for the highest number of points scored in a season.

The previous record was held by Lewis Hamilton in 2019 when he won his sixth championship with 413 points.

“Hopefully we can score a few more [points], but I mean, it’s not about that. At the end of the day, it’s all about trying to win a championship and it doesn’t matter with how many points you do it, but it does show that we are having an incredible year,” Verstappen said. DM