ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile was in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Sunday, 20 November, with National Executive Committee (NEC) members Bheki Cele and Gwen Ramokgopa, to rally behind the party’s candidate in the upcoming by-election in Ward 38.

The by-election, which includes Nyanga, KTC and New Crossroads, will be on Wednesday, 23 November.

Other ANC Western Cape leaders, including Andile Lili, a member of the provincial legislature, as well as other interim provincial committee members, also attended the gathering.

“So far there is nothing new [in my campaign],” Mashatile told Daily Maverick. “Many branches … have nominated me for the deputy president position, but there is still going to be a period where this is announced officially and candidates are asked if they are accepting.”

He said this was expected to happen towards the end of November. In September, the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in Limpopo formally endorsed Mashatile for the position of deputy president, the first to do so.

Others vying for the position of deputy president include former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola, ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi and party deputy president David Mabuza.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane appears to have given up his ambition to contest the position despite backing from his own PEC.

Mashatile did not want to say whether he would accept if he was approached to challenge Cyril Ramophosa for the position of party president: “I am not aware that I am nominated for president, for now. I have heard about the deputy president nomination and I am accepting that. The power is with the branches… Let the will of the branches be done.”

Zuma has questions

On Saturday, 19 November, former president Jacob Zuma was in Philippi, just a few kilometres from where Mashatile was. Zuma, who was giving a political lecture on Radical Economic Transformation, questioned why Mashatile was being allowed to occupy three positions in the ANC’s top six.

Mashatile was asked to act as secretary-general after Ace Magashule was suspended in 2021. Following the death of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in July this year, Mashatile had been put in control of the party’s day-to-day runnings and finances.

“It was important that we do not let the office of the secretary-general collapse,” said Mashatile. “The NEC asked me to take responsibility to ensure that the office continues to function. It’s a big challenge to do three jobs,” he said. “I have a good team that I am working with and we will be able to deliver a successful conference.”

The ANC is set to hold its 55th elective conference in December and will elect leaders that will take the party to the 2024 national elections. On Tuesday, the ANC’s electoral committee is expected to make the final nomination announcement. DM