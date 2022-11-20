Jacob Zuma at Pietermaritzburg High Court on 10 October 2022 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Former President Jacob Zuma alleges that Advocate Billy Downer and Journalist Karyn Maughan breached the National Prosecuting Act by allegedly leaking his private medical records. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Former President Jacob Zuma called on ANC members to guard against suggestions that the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) policy belongs to a faction of the ANC or that it is synonymous with looting, corruption, or self-enrichment of a few.

Zuma was a guest speaker at an African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Ward 35 political education event held at the Salvation Church in Philippi, Cape Town on Saturday 19 October.

Around 500 people filled the church situated inside Philippi Plaza, a small shopping centre.

Philippi is a large urban and semi-urban area in Cape Town’s Cape Flats region that is home to notorious neighbourhoods such as Marikana Informal settlements and Crossroads.

Read on Daily Maverick: Game of Cronies: President Ramaphosa’s main political foes plotting a united front to oust him

“RET is an adopted ANC policy,” said Zuma. “It is those seeking the destruction of the ANC who join enemies of the ANC, including white monopoly capital, in attacking an adopted ANC policy position.

“We should be applauding and encouraging comrades, not vilifying them, who are reminding our movement to implement RET.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Zuma said they defined RET as the fundamental change in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, especially the poor, the majority of whom are African and female.

“Comrades, if the ANC wishes to stay relevant, it must remain a disciplined force of the left and serve the interests of the motive forces of change.”

ANCYL coordinator in the ward Theo Gatya said they chose Zuma as their preferred speaker on the topic because he understood it well in the ANC.

The ANC is set to hold its 55th national elective conference next month and Zuma’s name has been suggested for the position of national chairperson in some quarters. It will soon emerge whether he has met the threshold required to contest for the position.

Zuma also took time to attack the current ANC leaders, saying there can be no doubt that the ANC’s hegemony and position as leader of society has been undermined because the ANC is failing to deliver the goods.

Former President Jacob Zuma says MKMVA wrote a letter to suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule that the party must investigate allegations that Pres Ramaphosa was working for the CIA pic.twitter.com/QcV5oKWgQ5 — Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 19, 2022

“It is failing to tackle the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality. Our beloved movement seems again to have shifted away from its ideological posture and agreed [on] radical policy proposals.” He also questioned why the party’s Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile was allowed to hold three of the party’s top six positions.

Mashatile was asked to act in the position of secretary-general after Ace Magashule was suspended in 2021.

Following Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte’s death, Mashatile was left in firm control of the party’s day-to-day runnings and finances.

Zuma also raised the Phala Phala issue as he questioned the existence of foreign currency under the mattress of the country’s first citizen. “Why are people who are known to have been on the wrong side of the law walking freely? Comrades these are the questions we should ask when we attend the conference next month.”

Zuma has also endorsed Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s bid to be ANC president.

He said delegates have a chance to “save” the ANC and bring it back to its glory days. “If we are serious about ending poverty and black indignity in this country, we must be brave to fight the counterrevolution and reclaim our beloved movement from those who have captured it for ill motive and to maintain the race-based and gender-based inequality.

“Many of the enemies of our beloved movement are easily identifiable by their persistent attacks on the ANC while they claim to be ANC.”

Read on Daily Maverick: The Second Coming — what’s behind Jacob Zuma’s return to ANC elective lists?

Last year, Zuma was released from jail on medical parole by then Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser, with a nod and wink from President Cyril Ramaphosa. In August, Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu said his client was terminally ill, as News24 reported.

Zuma, implicated in corruption by the State Capture Commission, wants back in the game and has made a miraculous recovery ahead of his desired second coming. DM