GAUTENG

Markets

Soweto Farmers Market

Discover or rediscover Soweto’s vibrant social scene through local food, fashion, and music at the launch of this new market. Among the afternoon’s vendors are The Scrummy Ice-cream, Smoothello, Thesis Lifestyle, The Burger Yard, Nele Bakes, and Paintaholics, who will be running a mobile art studio. Entry costs R10 per person and can be paid at the gate. The market will run from 12pm to 6pm.

Where: The Soweto Barnyard, Johannesburg

When: 27 November 2022

Theatre

Sinbad The Sailor

Watch as the sea-faring adventures of beloved sailor Sinbad, and all the characters he meets along the way, come to life through song and dance. The pantomime stars Micah Stojakovic, Schoeman Smit, Murray Todd and Samantha Peo, to name a few. This family-friendly production was directed by UKZN alumni Steven Stead. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Teatro, Johannesburg

When: 19 – 23 November 2022

Festivals

Festival of Lights

Life-sized animal-figure light displays, market goodies, food and entertainment are on the agenda at the annual Festival of Lights at the Joburg Zoo. General tickets cost R165 per person and you can buy them on Quicket. The light display will be open to the public daily between Tuesday and Sunday, from 7pm to 10pm.

Where: Joburg Zoo, Johannesburg

When: 25 November – 1 January 2022

WESTERN CAPE

Art

When We See Us: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting

This upcoming exhibition aims to explore “Black self-representation through portraiture and figuration in painting”. Through the works of various African artists from across the globe, spanning the past 100 years, each piece featured sheds light on the black experience. Among the artists featured are Zandile Tshabalala (South African), Joy Labinio (British-Nigerian) and Archibald Motley (American). Admission costs R210 per person and can be purchased via Webtickets.

Where: Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town

When: 20 November 2022 – 3 December 2022

This Is Art

From printmaking, to textiles, ceramics, and sculptures, the second edition of the event aims to celebrate the work of South African artists. Among the artists featured are Pieter Lessing, Karen Litson, Ian Albertyn and Godfrey Dambuleni. The event will take place from 10am to 6pm. Tickets cost R30 per person and are available via Quicket. Entry for children under 12 is free.

Where: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

When: 26 – 27 November 2022

Running

Winelands Marathon 2022

Runners get ready! Choose between the 5km, 21.1km and 42.2km distance races. Entry costs between R50 and R220 and can be completed online. Fun run (5km race) entry fees can be paid in person and on the day of the event. The full marathon distance counts as a qualifier race for both the Two Oceans and Comrades marathons. The day kicks off at 5:30am.

Where: Eikestad Primary School, Stellenbosch

When: 26 November 2022

Fun Run / Walk at the Rondebosch Common

In honour of World Children’s Day, the Cape Town Museum of Childhood will be hosting its second annual “Fun Walk”. Entry is free and participants are welcome to explore the museum’s exhibits or enjoy a post-race cup of coffee. The events will take place between 8am and 10pm, while the run / walk distance is 2kms.

Where: Cape Town Museum of Childhood, Cape Town

When: 20 November 2022

Film screening

Run to the Source

Don’t miss a screening of the short film made in 2022 for the “designer of outdoor clothing and gear for the silent sports”, Patagonia: “Run to the Source”. The film documents the journey of English ultrarunner Martin Johnson as he tries to break the record of the fastest run along the 184-mile (296.1km) Thames Path. Johnson is a special guest at the evening and the screening will be followed by a panel discussion about “inclusivity in trail running”. Tickets cost R50 per person and are available via Quicket. The event begins at 6:30pm and ends at 9pm.

Where: Gone. Outdoor Supply Co., Shop 7, Cape Town

When: 23 November 2022

KWAZULU-NATAL

Music

Q Twins Live In Concert

South African musicians Q Twins will be performing live at The Playhouse Company. You may recognise the sister duo from season 15 of Idols South Africa. They are best known for their 2020 singles Hamba and Laba Abantu. The twins will be joined by R&B musician Mondli Ngcobo. Tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Webtickets. The event begins at 8pm.

Where: The Playhouse Company, Durban

When: 25 November 2022

EASTERN CAPE

Market

Marketfees: Christmas Wonderland

With Christmas fast approaching, it’s time to begin shopping for the festive season. Enjoy this Christmas-themed edition of Marketfees and expect to see goods from local vendors such as Inge’s Artisan Kitchen, Salt & Light Co., Waterleaf Workshop and more. From décor, to clothing, drinks, live music and food, there’s something for everyone. Entry costs R20 per person and can be paid at the door.

Where: The Tramways Building, Gqeberha

When: 23 – 26 November 2022

Workshop

Emonti Creative Circle Writing Workshop

Brush up on your creative writing skills. At this upcoming workshop, participants will receive feedback on their work from published authors and coaches. The event will focus on self-publishing. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the writing and publishing world, this is your chance! The workshop will run from 2pm to 4pm. Tickets cost R150 per person and bookings can be made through Jen on 0745384438.

Where: Trade Winds, East London

When: 26 November 2022 DM / ML

