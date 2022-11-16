We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Iran's judiciary sentences three anti-government protes...

Newsdeck

Iran

Iran’s judiciary sentences three anti-government protesters to death

Activists with placards and banners shout slogans during a demonstration for the rights of Iranian women in front of the Embassy of Iran, in Rome, Italy, 12 November 2022. In September 2022, Masha Amini, a 22-year-old died while in police custody after being detained for breaking Iran's strict dress code for women. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
By Reuters
16 Nov 2022
0

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iran's judiciary has sentenced three anti-government protesters in Tehran to death on various charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war on God" on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, adding that the three could appeal their verdicts.

Up to 19 of the thousands of people arrested in Tehran and Karaj cities for taking part in protests ignited by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, on 16 September face the death penalty, according to state media.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted