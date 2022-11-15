SPONSORED CONTENT
Strategic Insights – The Measurement Journey starts with a goal
AMEC’s Chairman Aseem Sood, takes us through the measurement and evaluation of communication journey – in this year's PR Measurement webinar hosted by Ornico.
The International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) is hosting its ninth annual “Measurement Month” during November 2022. This initiative, which sees many events across the globe, aims to educate communication and public relations practitioners about the latest best-practices in measuring the effectiveness of their communication and PR strategies.
AMEC member Ornico, a firm believer in the Barcelona Principles, will be hosting an online talk and panel discussion on Thursday, 24 November 2022, which will be followed by the publication of the SA PR Landscape Report aimed at uncovering how South African PR practitioners measure and evaluate their strategies.
AMEC is arguably most well-known for launching and adopting The Barcelona Principles in 2010 which created a framework for best practices in PR measurement. The original Barcelona Principles saw a 2nd iteration in 2015 but the latest version, the Barcelona Principles 3.0 were launched in 2020.
Aseem Sood chairs the world’s biggest measurement association, with membership in more than 86 countries. He will also be joined in a panel discussion around best practices by most esteemed guests Tebogo Dishego (CEO Ditshego Media), Warwick Bloom (Group Head: Internal Marketing and PR at Hollard), Monalisa Zwambile (Founder and CEO of Riverbed agency) and finally, our partner in the development of the report Dr Tersia Landsberg Boshoff.
Communicators are also encouraged to follow #AMECMM on social media during November to join thousands of global colleagues who are learning and working to better the public relations and communication industry.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sa-pr-landscape-report-2022-tickets-456967440917
An insightful journey of exploration into the ever changing, and sometimes hostile, landscape of public relations in South Africa.
24 November 2022 at 10am | GMT+2
Attendance to the event offers:
- Access a free downloadable version of the report
- Expert discussions and valuable insights from industry leaders
- A chance to network with other marketing, PR, media, and advertising leaders
- A much better understanding of the Public Relations and communication measurement landscape to adapt your strategies for success
We look forward to seeing you at this webinar and sharing in the interesting conversations and valuable insights! DM/BM
