Interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa is looking forward to the three-Test tour of Australia next month. ‘It doesn’t get any more exciting than that. It’s a great challenge. It’s something we’re really looking forward to as a squad. It doesn’t get any bigger than Australia, in Australia in December,’ Maketa said. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

South Africa announced its 16-man squad to take on Australia in a three-match Test series next month. The squad contains a few surprises, with batter Theunis de Bruyn earning a recall, seamer Gerald Coetzee earning a first call-up and Aiden Markram dropped.

In 2019 — before Mark Boucher’s appointment as coach of the Proteas — South Africa’s current director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, took charge of the side on an interim basis to tour India for a three-match Test series.

The Proteas, while in a transitional phase after Ottis Gibson’s reign, unsurprisingly lost the series 3-0.

It is now the turn of Malibongwe Maketa, who has been thrown into a similar situation, as interim coach to lead the side into the cauldron of the No 1 Test team in the world in Australia.

“It doesn’t get any more exciting than that. It’s a great challenge. It’s something we’re really looking forward to as a squad. It doesn’t get any bigger than Australia, in Australia in December,” Maketa said.

“It’s exciting for us as Cricket South Africa to play in this series; we haven’t been there in a while. The past few Tests we played there we did really well. It’s important that with this new group we go out there and showcase our skills under that pressure.”

As excited as Maketa is for his maiden trek as coach of the Proteas, the challenge will be stiff.

Even though South Africa are currently second on the World Test Championship log, the side is coming off a 2-1 series defeat to England in September.

The batters have been battling to score big runs, with only wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and opener Sarel Erwee scoring centuries this year — both against New Zealand. Australia, on the other hand, have only lost one of their past 10 matches and sit pretty at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

Squad for Down Under

South Africa are on the back foot early, as their second-highest run-scorer for 2022, Keegan Petersen, has been ruled out of the tour Down Under with a torn hamstring.

Maketa and the convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, also confirmed that Markram had been dropped for the tour.

However, there is a middle-order replacement for those players as Theunis de Bruyn makes his return to the Test squad after a three-year hiatus.

De Bruyn averages 19.4 in his 12 previous Test matches, but he is a more mature player than he was when he entered the Proteas’ Test side.

“Theunis is 30 now, he’s been around the block. He’s gone through tough times, he understands his game,” Mpitsang said.

“Hopefully, he can bring that first-class experience into the system and contribute well enough for us to do well in Australia.

“It’s a big blow for KP [Keegan Petersen], missing out with that injury. There are a few injuries actually going around. Theunis is an experienced player, he’s been part of the national team a few years ago. He’s a guy we monitored, he’s also been part of the SA ‘A’ side. He also had a decent season last year.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

There are also returns for Temba Bavuma — who was ruled out of South Africa’s tour to England with an elbow injury — and Rassie van der Dussen, who suffered a broken finger in the second Test match of that tour.

“If you look at that batting lineup, there’s a lack of experience. It’s good to have Rassie back, good to have Temba back, but we need a little bit of extra experience,” said Mpitsang.

“The personnel we had at the last Test match in England where we only had an experienced guy in Dean [Elgar] … Rassie had to come back home with a broken finger. KP has had a wonderful run against India but he’s still a young guy in Test cricket.

“At times, when you don’t have the experienced guys, you do make mistakes but we’re hoping they can click and start well up front, up top.

“It’s a massive plus to have a guy like Temba back in the Test squad.”

There has also been a maiden call-up for 22-year-old Knights fast-bowler Coetzee.

“His self-belief and the hard work that he has. Working with him from under-19 to what he’s become now; coming through the injuries and really investing in terms of his body. Mentally, I always believed he’s strong. That sets him apart from his peers,” said Maketa.

“Now we want to see at this level. It’s quite exciting for us. If he gets the opportunity to play, I don’t think he’ll stand back for anyone.”

Injury concerns

Keshav Maharaj, who sustained a leg injury in the Proteas’ defeat to the Netherlands in their final match at the T20 World Cup, has also been deemed fit to travel with the side.

“Maharaj had an injury against Netherlands, but he’s actually fit [to play]. He’ll be 100% fit by the time we leave,” added Mpitsang.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Ryan Rickelton — who played the last two Test matches against England — has been ruled out injured, but surprisingly has been allowed to play for his franchise side, the Lions.

“We have a group of players to select from, then the medical team will give clearance to those players that are eligible for selection. The report has come that Ryan Rickelton is not fit to go to Australia,” said Mpitsang.

“It’s a risk that the Lions are taking [to play him]. The medical team makes those calls and they make sure when we go away on a tour, everyone is fit.”

Heinrich Klaasen has been drafted into the squad to replace Rickelton. DM

Proteas Test squad against Australia

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).