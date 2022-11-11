We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

Our World in Pictures – Week 45 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures – Week 45 of 2022

Protestors kiss during a rally to raise awareness of the human rights situation of LGBT+ people in Qatar, in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland, 08 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
By Maverick Life Editors
11 Nov 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr. (R) held by a Cadiz’s defender during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz, in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin
Feras Al Brikan of Saudi Arabia in action during the friendly soccer match between Panama and Saudi Arabia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 10 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Luke Sikma of Alba reacts during the Euroleague Basketball match between Alba Berlin and Bayern Munich, in Berlin, Germany, 10 November 2022 EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Anadolu Efes Istanbul’s American Will Clyburn in action during the Euroleague’s game between Real Madrid and Anadolu Efes Istanbul, in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez
US President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks during a DNC post election event at the Howard Theater in Washington, DC, USA, 10 November 2022. Following the midterm elections President Biden said he will invite congressional leaders from both parties to the White House and that he is prepared to work with his Republican colleagues. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
President Joe Biden (L) and former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) acknowledge supporters during a rally for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro at the Liacouras Center on November 5, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
(L-R) Candace Rojas, Jaimy Blanco and Megan Heaton await the start of an election night event fo Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at the Newtown Athletic Club November 8, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A ring in the shape of a gun worn by Ahedy Aldina of Brooklyn, New York, during an election night event for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage during a rally for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) walks off the stage before the arrival of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with former first lady Melania Trump as he speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman arrives for an election night party at StageAE on November 9, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Fetterman defeated Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Ugandan youth climate activist Leah Namugerwa speaks during the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS) of the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 07, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Visitors walk under an array of potted succulent plants in the Green Zone of the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 10, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Brasilian Amazon Indigenous and elected congress member Celia Nunes Correa attends the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 10 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Members of the organisation called ‘Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC)’ stage a protest with dinosaur named Frankie during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 10 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/Sedat Suna
Climate activists protest demanding climate justice and human rights during the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 10 November 2022. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI 2097
Sanaa Seif, the sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, speaks to media after her press conference during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, 08 November 2022. Seif said her brother went is on hunger strike for more than 200 days and he has also stopped drinking water as world leaders arrive for Cop27, stressing she will be continuing to campaign for his release from Sharm el-Sheikh where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Activists wearing gags to symbolize the global shrinking of space for civil society attend a protest gathering to demand freedom for imprisoned human rights and environmental activists across the globe during the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 10, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg stands next to a placard reading ‘school strike for climate’ during the weekly Fridays for Future demonstration, at Mynttorget square near the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, 11 November 2022. EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAH
Winter swimmers, Polish Walrus bathers hold national flags in the San river on the occasion of Independence Day, in Przemysl, southeast Poland, 11 November 2022. Independence Day is celebrated on 11 November to commemorate the anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s independence in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz
Participants of the Independence March gather at the Dmowski traffic circle in Warsaw, Poland, 11 November 2022. The march, under the slogan ‘Strong Nation, Great Poland,’ will go through the streets of Warsaw. Independence Day is celebrated on 11 November to commemorate the anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s independence in 1918. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts during a meeting with parliamentarians at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB) in Brasilia, Brazil, 10 November 2022. Lula da Silva was moved when he affirmed that he ‘never’ thought that hunger would return to the country and affirmed that his ‘mission will be accomplished’ if ‘every citizen returns to breakfast, lunch and dinner’ every day. ‘Excuse me’, he said, interrupting his speech at a meeting with parliamentarians with his eyes full of tears, and remembering that he made that promise that all Brazilians can eat every day two decades ago, on 01 January 2003, when he first assumed power. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
A poster of late Palestinian leader and Fatah founder Yasser Arafat seen as Palestinian Fatah supporters attend a rally to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the death of the late Palestinian leader and Fatah founder Yasser Arafat in Gaza City, 10 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
The ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole near Anglin’s Fishing Pier on November 09, 2022 in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Brooke Voegtle walks through flood water that inundated streets after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Lisa Lavigna takes pictures of her mother Nina Lavigna’s home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Tina McGiley helps her neighbor Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Charleigh stands in the blowing wind as the ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole on November 09, 2022 in Hobe Sound Beach, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Lost articles from the deadly Itaewon Halloween crowd crush are displayed at a gym in Seoul, South Korea, 11 November 2022. At least 156 people died following a deadly stampede that occurred during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon district of Seoul on 29 October. The lost and found will stay open until 13 November. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA
Students practice evacuation procedures during an earthquake drill at an elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 November 2022. A nationwide earthquake drill is conducted every quarter of the year in the country to enhance disaster response among citizens to prevent mass casualties. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Workers in protective gear at a neighborhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Chinese stocks dropped as the nation increased Covid restrictions to curb an outbreak in a key manufacturing hub, dampening hopes of a reopening that have triggered a rally this month. Source: Bloomberg
King Charles III greets people as he visits the Mansion House in Doncaster during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III, next to Camilla, Queen Consort, unveils the statue of Queen Elizabeth II outside York Minster, where they will also meet people from the Cathedral and the City of York, during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 9, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Police officers pictured at the scene of a stabbing in Brussels, Belgium, 10 November 2022. According to a judicial official, one police officer has been killed and another injured in an attack near Brussels’ North station. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Ukrainian servicemen shoot from a self-propelled 203mm cannon ‘Pion’ on their position in Kherson area, Ukraine, 09 November 2022 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK
People unload medical supplies from a boat after it crossed the reservoir next to a bridge that was destroyed by shelling, in the settlement of Staryi Saltiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 09 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Red Cross workers move medical supplies by boat across a reservoir next to a bridge that was destroyed by shelling in the settlement of Staryi Saltiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 09 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
A Russian conscript bids farewell to his relatives before he leaves to serve in the army at a railway station in Sevastopol, Crimea, 09 November 2022. In 2022, as part of the autumn conscription, the number of those called up for military service will be 120 thousand people. Male citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 27 who have not previously completed military service fall under the autumn draft. Conscripts of the autumn conscription will not be sent to serve in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
People visit the stand of French gallery Polka during the Paris Photo fair, in Paris, France, 09 November 2022. The 25th Paris Photo event runs from 10 to 13 November and host 134 galleries from all over the world. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
The full moon rises at Manly Beach ahead of a total lunar eclipse in Sydney on November 08, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Australians will experience the first visible total lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, with the eclipse also being visible from New Zealand. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) DM/ ML
