South African farmers have been battered by waves of climate-related disasters including drought, floods, wildfires and locust swarms. Now they will be given a voice on the Presidential Climate Commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Janse Rabie, Agri SA’s legal and policy executive, to the commission in a move widely welcomed in the sector.

Farmers say the commission has an important role to play as South Africa deals with the causes and effects of climate change, many of which are especially noticeable in the agricultural sector.

The announcement comes as the global climate conference, COP27, is under way in Egypt.

Agri SA’s risk and disaster manager, Andrea Campher, said it is important that the realities farmers face at grassroots level are considered in national policy developments to ensure transparency and a true reflection of challenges faced.

Vulnerable sector

“Disasters are exacerbated with changing weather patterns and the agricultural sector is the most vulnerable sector to the impacts,” she said.

Eastern Cape farmer, Simphiwe Makinana, said the voice of emerging and communal farmers would now be heard, adding that farmers’ influence is of paramount importance.

“We are facing many disasters and having someone on the commission will help voice our needs as farmers,” he said.

Speaking to Our Burning Planet, Rabie said that when the Presidential Climate Commission was established in 2020, they felt its make-up was skewed as it did not include a private sector voice representing farmers and farmworkers.

“I have included our Agri SA formal mandate (approved and adopted in October 2021 by our highest decision-making body on behalf of our affiliated members). I was very proud of the fact that our organisation showed real leadership in this regard,” he said.

Rabie said the agricultural sector, with the country’s leadership and other members of the society, must find common purpose with respect to facing and solving the challenges of climate change.

“South Africa is a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the Presidential Climate Commission was established to coordinate and oversee the just transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy, as envisioned under international agreements,” he said.

He pointed out that the agricultural sector was inextricably linked to the natural environment.

“It both affects and is affected by climate volatility and change. There is significant work taking place to address the causes and effects of climate change, including the Climate Change Bill… currently moving through Parliament, and the agricultural sector must play an integral role as South Africa formulates a coherent and effective response to the growing threat.”

He said while climate change poses risks for South Africa, it also presents opportunities for innovation and homegrown solutions in the agricultural sector and beyond.

Fresh opportunities

“Agri SA has been steadfast in its appeal for the inclusion of more representatives from the agricultural sector — a necessity if South Africa is to develop a holistic approach to the just transition that creates new opportunities for young South Africans across all sectors of the economy.”

Rabie, who is also head of natural resources at Agri SA and has a degree in marine and environmental law, has been instrumental in elevating the importance of the agricultural sector’s relationship with, and reliance on, the natural environment.

“No one lives closer to, relies more upon, or is more affected by the climate and our natural environment than our farmers. I look forward to bringing the perspectives and experience of Agri SA and the agricultural sector to the important work currently being performed by the Presidential Climate Commission,” said Rabie.

“South Africa’s food security in the coming years will depend on our ability to maintain a sustainable environment for farming.

“We therefore look forward to working with other sections of the economy and of society to ensure that we make progress towards the goal of creating a resilient and prosperous country for generations to come.” DM/OBP