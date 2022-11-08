The full schedule of 33 matches to be played at six venues across South Africa was announced on Tuesday, with only two months to go until the start of the country’s newly formed T20 league.

MI Cape Town — coached by Australian Simon Katich — boast an impressive, star-studded line-up that includes Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Afghanistan spin maestro Rashid Khan, England’s six-hitting specialist Liam Livingstone and South Africa’s teenage sensation Dewald Brevis.

The Royals have also assembled a contingent of global stars, headlined by England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, along with his Lord’s 2019 World Cup-winning teammates Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan.

The English trio will be joined by Proteas stars David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, with former Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy as head coach.

Broadcast rights

The SA20 recently announced a broadcasting rights agreement with Viacom18, in which all 32 matches of the tournament will be exclusively broadcast in India.

The SA20 TV rights agreement is in place for 10 years, ensuring a decade of income for Cricket South Africa (CSA), which Daily Maverick understands to be in the region of $15-million (R280-million).

“This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world’s second-biggest league,” said SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith.

Viacom18 has also bought the rights to all South Africa’s international matches for seven years, which will mean another significant cash injection for Cricket SA.

India, who still have to play four T20Is in South Africa after they were postponed due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 last summer, are set to honour those fixtures soon. That will add another R200-million to CSA’s coffers.

India and South Africa have a history of producing tight and dramatic contests. The rivalry has always been underpinned by respect, whether it was for India being the first nation to play against the Proteas after apartheid or for touring South Africa at the height of Omicron in December 2021.

The partnership will cover all international cricket from South Africa, including the Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela Series between India and South Africa.

The deal includes other high-profile series, including the two Basil D’Oliveira Trophy Tests against England and tours by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh.

“South Africa is one of the most competitive and formidable teams across formats in world cricket, and this partnership will offer some great contests to the cricket-loving fans in India,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“The association with Cricket South Africa is a testament of our pursuit to offer fans unrivalled, high-quality broadcast experience of some of the best cricket action in prime time.”

In terms of the SA20 League, Smith was encouraged that in addition to Indian owners, there was now a viable entry into the Indian television market through the new deal. That should attract big Indian businesses in terms of sponsorships and television adverts.

“With six IPL [Indian Premier League] owners expanding their brands in South Africa, Viacom18 are the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market.”

All the matches will be broadcast in sub-Saharan Africa exclusively on SuperSport, which owns a 30% stake in the tournament. CSA owns 50% and former IPL chief executive Sundar Raman owns the remaining 20%.

‘Milestone’

“Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20,” Smith said. “It’s all getting very real; we certainly can’t wait to watch the world’s best go head-to-head.

“Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches. This is also an ideal broadcasting slot, ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment,” Smith said.

The SA20 action comes thick and fast in the first two weeks, with at least one game played every day until Thursday, 24 January.

Each team will play five home and five away matches, with fans able to get a taste of what the IPL-owned teams will bring to the local flavour.

Among these matches are five visits to St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, where the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and their 12th man, the famous brass band, will welcome fans.

The first Highveld derby between the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Pretoria Capitals is set for the Wanderers Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 17 January.

The JSK squad is bolstered by local speed merchants Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger, as well as West Indian Alzarri Joseph and England’s George Garton.

The Capitals will be equally up to the challenge, with Proteas speedsters Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell leading alongside Ireland’s Josh Little.

International interruptions

There will be a one-week interruption from 25 January to 1 February for the three-match One-Day International Series between the Proteas and England.

The action then resumes at Kingsmead for a clash between hosts Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town on Thursday, 2 February.

Lance Klusener’s Super Giants will look to make their home-ground advantage count as this will be the first of only two matches played at Kingsmead in the second half of the schedule, with the remainder of the games taking place at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park.

This is because of the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in South Africa in February at Newlands, Boland Park and St George’s Park.

The final of the SA20 will be staged at the Wanderers on Saturday, 11 February.

“The Wanderers has hosted many memorable finals throughout the years. We expect a full house in attendance to watch the first-ever SA20 champions lifting the trophy,” said Smith.

“We are thankful to have the buy-in from all six franchises to make this season a success and we look forward to making this inaugural season of the SA20 something special for the fans.” DM