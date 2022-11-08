Manie Libbok of the DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and DHL Stormers at Emirates Airline Park on 29 October 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze / Gallo Images)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has picked Manie Libbok on the bench to face France at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday, but the starting XV still looks thin in the goalkicking department.

Damian Willemse, whose all-round game at flyhalf poses different questions to the opposition due to his ability to step and attack the gain line, boasts a mediocre goalkicking record.

He has landed only seven of 13 kicks at goal in Test rugby in 2022, or 54%, which simply won’t be enough for the Boks if the game is decided on fine margins.

Libbok is an 80%-plus kicker in his United Rugby Championship (URC) career, having landed 79% of his kicks last season and 23 out of 27 in the current campaign — 85%. He possesses an impeccable technique and a sound temperament. But Test rugby will bring more pressure when his opportunity does come from the bench.

“The nice thing about Manie is that he’s been with us for three weeks, has been running in the training sessions and he’s comfortable now,” Nienaber said.

“He’s getting used to the language and what we do in certain areas of the field. We’re confident that if he does get an opportunity, he won’t have to think about what is happening here and can play his natural game.

“What the team needs from him is to do what Manie does best with his specific skill set, so we hope things can pan out in a way that we can give him some time on the field.”

Dobson praises Libbok selection

Stormers coach John Dobson praised Libbok’s elevation and was confident that the 25-year-old pivot would prove himself at the highest level.

“I couldn’t be happier for Manie that he has been selected,” Dobson told Daily Maverick. “When we recruited him before last season, we were looking for somebody who could help develop our attacking game. He has done that and more.

“For a modern flyhalf, that means a player who can take the ball to the line and still make a kick for goal. It is a player with good distribution skills and who understands tactical and attacking kicks. He is just exceptional in those areas.

“But it’s also a testament to his professionalism, because he lives and breathes rugby. He thinks and talks about rugby all the time and has a great rugby brain. He spends hours researching the opponents in the week of a match. He looks at the back field and communicates so well. He has a sensory appreciation of the game.

“He also has time on the ball and that is a sign of a great player in any sport. His defence is fine and for a small guy he puts in so much effort. Teams target him, but he stands up to the onslaught.

“It’s also easy to forget, but Manie is still young and he is developing. The flyhalf position these days is incredibly complicated and complex and development takes time. At 25, he is coming along well.”

Le Kick

Nienaber acknowledged the effectiveness of France’s tactical kicking game, pointing out that their match against Australia last week saw almost 80 kicks.

As a consequence, wing Makazole Mapimpi has been moved to the bench with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe operating as wings. Willie le Roux has returned to the starting fullback berth. The changes are essentially to deal with France’s nuanced tactical kicking skills.

Le Roux is a fine reader of the game and solid under high balls, while Arendse and Kolbe are explosive in getting off the ground.

“France have great innovation and detail in their kicking and as a coach it’s quite stimulating to come up with plans to try and unlock it,” Nienaber said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Great coaches before us haven’t been able to do it, so it’s exciting to see if our plans, by picking the players we have, will work.

“I thought Willie brought in some good direction when he came on in the second half against Ireland [the Boks lost 19-16] and brought on all the experience he picked up over the years.

“He’s a seasoned 15 and we know Makazole is a quality player and we’ve got quality wings. We thought that was the best combination to face the French.”

Other changes

The other change in the backline sees Faf de Klerk start at scrumhalf in place of Jaden Hendrikse.

Nienaber also made changes to his forward pack, with tighthead prop Frans Malherbe packing down in a new-look front row next to Ox Nché (prop) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), while Franco Mostert makes the jump from the bench to the starting lineup to fill the void left by injured lock Lood de Jager.

Other changes among the replacements include Cobus Reinach, who will provide cover at scrumhalf, as well as Steven Kitshoff (prop), Malcolm Marx (hooker) and Marvin Orie (lock). Nienaber opted for a split of five forwards and three backs on the bench for this Test.

“One of the changes was injury-enforced as Lood suffered a shoulder injury against Ireland, while we opted to make a few tactical personnel changes for the challenge that we expect France to pose,” said Nienaber.

“We know what each of the players in this squad can do, and we thought these combinations fit this specific game.

“A guy like Cobus will also bring a different dimension to our attack, and it is a bonus that he knows the conditions in France and has also played with some of their players.”

France are on an 11-match winning streak and brimming with confidence.

“France have shown in the last year what a force they can be, and they’re coming off a morale-boosting victory against Australia, so we know we are in for it,” said Nienaber.

“Facing France, who are ranked second in the world, on their home patch at what we expect will be a full stadium is great preparation for next year, as the players will experience first-hand what they are in for.

“We will also be playing at this stadium during the World Cup, so this match will be good for us in many ways.” DM

Springbok team

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nché.

Reserves: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi.