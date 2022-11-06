Pirates celebrate winning the MTN8 final match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 5 November 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

As talk rumbles on about the latest MTN8 final, it will revolve around Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng and the wonder free kick that earned the Buccaneers a 1-0 win over AmaZulu at a rowdy Moses Mabhida on Saturday evening.

The triumph for the Sea Robbers saw them plunder the MTN8 trophy, as well as the R8-million grand prize for the second time in three seasons. Thanks, in large, to Saleng’s brilliant and unbelievably cheeky set-piece attempt.

Saleng’s match-winning strike came on the back of his annihilation of Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the Bucs’ semifinal against the Tshwane side.

Post-final talk will also centre on midfield anchor Miguel Timm, who put in a player of the match performance as he marshalled the middle of the park and perfectly played the role of pivot between the Buccaneers’ defence and attack.

However, another key figure in the Buccaneers’ MTN8 success is Nkosinathi Sibisi, in spite of the fact that he only played one minute of the do-or-die encounter.

The former Golden Arrows defender has played in every single game for the Buccaneers this season.

He was set to be influential once more in the final before suffering a match-ending injury in the first minute – during a coming together with Gabadinho Mhango, who previously played for Pirates.

“It was a difficult game. The way we started the game was really tough, having to change Sibisi after the first minute of the game,” said Pirates’ Spanish coach José Riveiro after the game.

The loss of Sibisi had the potential to derail the prematch tactics of the Sea Robbers. Nevertheless, the team navigated the setback sufficiently to walk away with the trophy and the prize money.

“The way the team reacted after [losing Sibisi so early] … we didn’t lose focus. We didn’t need to change anything about the plan because the guys were really prepared to execute what we were trying to do. That is maybe the strength of this team,” added Riveiro.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Injuries are a part of football, but for Sibisi – who grew up supporting Pirates – the injury was a huge blow if the significance of the occasion is to be considered. However, the 27-year-old will take solace from the fact that he contributed significantly in the lead-up to his team’s latest success.

It is always tough changing teams and adapting to a new environment. Not for Sibisi though. He has blended in perfectly with the existing crew on the “ghost ship” since jumping ship from Arrows in June 2022.

“It has been quite a smooth transition even for myself. I didn’t think it would be as smooth as this, but it goes with all the hard work that I have put in and I’m glad it is finally paying off,” Sibisi told journalists recently.

“With the understanding and the brotherhood between all of us, it doesn’t matter who is playing. As long as the one who is playing does the job for the team, we are all fine.”

This analysis was proven correct in the final as fullback Paseka Mako replaced him following his injury setback, with former AmaZulu defender Tapelo Xoki shifting from left back to centre back as a result.

As for the Buccaneers’ head coach Riveiro, he is remaining focused despite orchestrating Pirates’ fourth MTN8 win in 12 years – just five months into the job.

When he was appointed, some sections of South African football questioned his credibility and credentials, with his recent experience as a coach coming from him working in Finnish football.

“I’m not here to prove a point to anyone. I’m here to do my job. I’m a professional football coach, that’s why I was given the opportunity to be part of this beautiful club,” Riveiro said in response to whether he had proven his detractors wrong.

“I understand that we as coaches are in the spotlight, for different reasons. Especially when we lose. But I’ve answered many times on that situation. There is nothing I can do to control it. So, I don’t spend time thinking about it. This is not revenge or something like that.” DM