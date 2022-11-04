We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

Our World in Pictures: Week 44 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 44 of 2022

Wrestler 'Big Fire' (bottom) is pinned down by 'Jackal' during a hardcore fighting event organized by the HWA (Honor Wrestling Association) at a shopping area in Boksburg, Johannesburg, 30 October 2022. In the East Rand region of South Africa the members of a dedicated and passionate amateur hardcore wrestling community, find time between work and family to put on shows for their devoted fans following them to local community halls, high schools and motorcycle rallies. Hardcore wrestling is a form of professional wrestling where disqualifications, count-outs, and all other different rules do not apply. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Nov 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Wrestler ‘Big Fire’ (L) and ‘Jackal’ clash during a hardcore fighting event organized by the HWA (Honor Wrestling Association) at a shopping area in Boksburg, Johannesburg, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
People dressed in costumes stand outside a bar during Halloween celebrations in West Hollywood, California, USA, 31 October 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
People dressed in costumes stand outside a bar during Halloween celebrations in West Hollywood, California, USA, 31 October 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
People dressed in costumes wait in line outside a bar during Halloween celebrations in West Hollywood, California, USA, 31 October 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Ava Barid (L) and John Michael Rivera (R) hula hoop at a Halloween celebration at the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 October 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Indigenous women participate in the Hanal Pixan (Food of the Souls), in the community of Tres Reyes, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, 31 October 2022. With the Hanal Pixan, the celebration of the Day of the Dead begins Monday to remember people’s loved ones in the State of Quintana. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul
Filipino grave dwellers rest on top of tombs as people visit the burial sites of departed loved ones at a public cemetery in Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2022. Ca​tholics in the Philippines traditionally go to cemeteries to remember departed loved ones as they mark All Saints Day and All Souls Day on 01 and 02 N​ovember, respectively. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Filipino grave dwellers rest on top of tombs as people visit the burial sites of departed loved ones at a public cemetery in Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
View of a message left in one of the granite cubes of Fisterra’s Cemetery by architect Cesar Portela, northwestern Spain, 01 November 2022. The cemetery, built by architect Cesar Portela 25 years ago, has no walls all around and no bodies buried inside. It attracts tourists from worldwide, some of whom, decide to leave a beloved one’s ashes. The cemetery was built around two kilometers off the Santa Maria das Areas Church’s churchyard in a beautiful spot after a decision taken by then town’s city hall members. EFE/Cabalar EPA-EFE/Cabalar
Flowers and pictures are laid to victims of the Seoul Halloween stampede, in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 154 people were killed and 149 were injured in the stampede on 29 October, which occured after a large crowd came to Seoul’s Itaewon ward to celebrate Halloween. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
A woman with her child lays flowers to pay tribute to victims of the Seoul Halloween stampede, in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Buddhist monks pay tribute to victims of the Seoul Halloween stampede, in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
The belongings of victims of the deadly Halloween celebration stampede are shown at a gym on November 01, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A damaged car in the aftermath of two explosions in Mogadishu, Somalia, 30 October 2022. At least 100 people were killed and over 300 were injured on 29 October, when two car bombs exploded at a busy junction near key government offices, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on 30 October during a media statement at the scene of the twin blasts. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters stand amid tear gas as they clash with the police during a protest after Khan suffered a gunshot wound the day before, near Wazirabad, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 04 November 2022. Khan suffered a gunshot wound on 03 November after an unidentified attacker opened fire on a crowded rally led by the politician in Wazirabad, officials said. The former prime minister was leading a long march from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to pressure the government for early elections in the country. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
People read newspapers reporting on the shooting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 November 2022. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB 1815
A girl watches as Palestinian militants, members of Balata Brigades, hold guns during a rally at Balata refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, 04 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian militants, members of Balata Brigades, hold guns during a rally at Balata refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, 04 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian militants, members of Balata Brigades, hold guns during a rally at Balata refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, 04 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH 1751
Pope Francis leaves at the end of the ecumenical meeting and prayer for peace, in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, Awali, Kingdom of Bahrain, 04 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
The collapsed Jhulto Pu, a pedestrian suspension bridge, during a rescue operation in Morbi, Gujarat state, India, 01 November 2022. According to Gujarat police, at least 132 people have been reported dead in the incident that occurred on 30 October, when the 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed. Police, military and disaster response teams were deployed for the continuing rescue operations. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the site of the collapsed Jhulto Pu, a pedestrian suspension bridge, in Morbi, Gujarat state, India, 01 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
The collapsed Jhulto Pu, a pedestrian suspension bridge, in Morbi, Gujarat state, India, 01 November 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
An emergency rescue operation is underway following the collapse of a pedestrian suspension bridge, in Morbi, Gujarat state, India, 01 November 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
The sculpture ‘Dream In Giza’ by Pascale Marthine Tayou is installed at the international art exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ near the famous pyramids in Giza, Egypt, 27 October 2022. ‘Art D’Egypte’, the organizers of the second large-scale sculptures and installations show invited twelve international contemporary artists to take part in the exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau, which is running until 30 November. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
French street artist JR poses in front of his installation ‘Inside out giza’ at the international art exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ near the famous pyramids in Giza, Egypt, 27 October 2022. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
The sculpture ‘The unfinished obelisk’ by Zeinab Al Hashemi is installed at the international art exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ near the famous pyramids in Giza, Egypt, 27 October 2022. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Nikeata Thompson attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Elon Musk and Maye Musk attend Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet trick-or-treaters during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House October 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Bidens hosted the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
US singer Tinashe attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, USA, 03 November 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain warms prior his quarterfinal match against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 04 November 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT DM/ ML
