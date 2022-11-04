We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

Jeff Bezos may bid on NFL’s Washington Commanders with...

Newsdeck

SPORTING CHANCE

Jeff Bezos may bid on NFL’s Washington Commanders with Jay-Z

Jeff Bezos attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on 13 November 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
04 Nov 2022
0

Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, possibly with music mogul Jay-Z as an investor, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Billionaires Dan and Tanya Snyder said Wednesday that they’re exploring options including a sale of the Commanders, weeks after facing renewed pressure to step down. The team and its owners hired Bank of America to “consider potential transactions”, according to a statement.

TMZ earlier reported the potential interest, as did the Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com.

Should Bezos enter the sweepstakes for the Commanders and apply his $115-billion personal fortune, it would be hard for other bidders to compete. He’s the world’s fourth-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

