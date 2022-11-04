Billionaires Dan and Tanya Snyder said Wednesday that they’re exploring options including a sale of the Commanders, weeks after facing renewed pressure to step down. The team and its owners hired Bank of America to “consider potential transactions”, according to a statement.
TMZ earlier reported the potential interest, as did the Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com.
Should Bezos enter the sweepstakes for the Commanders and apply his $115-billion personal fortune, it would be hard for other bidders to compete. He’s the world’s fourth-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
