According to Ricci Unterhalter, Head of Retail at Boschendal, the hampers are designed to enhance each of life’s important moments, whether big or small. “Since the launch of our omnichannel retail offering, South Africans from all over have shown their overwhelming support for our bespoke range of farm-fresh and artisanal products. Our new range of hampers embodies the best of our farm-to-table and hyperlocal sourcing ethos, and is the perfect way of bringing loved ones together, creating shared memories and celebrating life.”

The range of hampers includes a Live Our Farm hamper with an extensive basket of Boschendal produce as well as a tea towel and olive oil pourer, and a Wine Basket with two bottles of Boschendal’s award-winning wines and eight wine glasses.

For those with a taste for the Winelands, the Farm Pantry Box offers a delectable range of tasty homemade treats, olive oil and wine, while the Pamper Day Box gives that special someone a luxurious and relaxing selection of bath salts, hand and body cream and a beautiful, scented candle.

Other hampers range from teatime treats to olive oil and biltong. For those with a sweeter tooth, the Chocoholic Box is a must-have offering choc-roasted almond clusters, cranberry and pistachio dark chocolate, milk chocolate hazelnuts and dark chocolate truffles.

All hampers will be available for sale at the Boschendal Farm Shop or online via the Boschendal omnichannel store.

Tamara Bright-Patel, Chief Marketing Officer of Boschendal, says: “Boschendal offers so much more than just a typical Winelands experience. Our working and regenerative farm produces some of the country’s top fresh produce, from our export-quality fruit to our Angus cattle and Duroc pigs, not to mention the incomparable selection of locally-sourced products from the surrounding communities and other artisans. The new hampers will give our customers the opportunity to share our philosophy of regenerative farming and this bounty with friends and family, with a hamper suited to every occasion.”

For more information about the new hampers, please visit www.boschendal.com

Boschendal Wine Estate

Since it was first founded in 1685, Boschendal Farm in the Cape winelands has become world-famous for its food, wine, farm produce and generous country hospitality. Today, after a decade of rejuvenation, reinvention and refinement, this iconic Cape farm has evolved into a landmark winelands’ destination offering a diversity of food, wine and outdoor experiences united by a common ethos of sustainability.