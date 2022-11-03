OUT & ABOUT
Theatre, wine tasting and more – things to do this week around South Africa
Your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.
KWAZULU-NATAL
Theatre
Following a successful run at this year’s National Arts Festival, the production will soon be making its debut in KwaZulu-Natal. The play stars actress Mpume Mthombeni in the solo role of Zenzile Maseko. Written by Neil Coppen, the story chronicles Maseko’s past life as an IFP assassin trying to prove her existence after she is falsely pronounced dead. The show runs for 80 minutes, and tickets cost R130 per person, available via Computicket.
Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban
When: 4-9 November 2022
Wine tasting
Wine Tasting with Tanner Wareham & Friends
Join local musicians Tanner Wareham and Tyler Di Domenico for an evening of music, wine from four local wine farms, and food on sale, courtesy of Bentley & Co. The event begins at 5pm and ends at 9pm. Tickets cost R160 per person via Quicket.
Where: Willow Way Manor, Durban
When: 11 November 2022
***
WESTERN CAPE
Music
Danny de Wet & Dave Beretta Owens – The Unplugged Storytellers Book Launch
After spending the past four decades in the music industry in various roles (musician, producer, record label manager), it’s hard to find a better suited figure to compile a comprehensive history of South Africa’s rock music scene. Expect a night of music and storytelling as Danny de Wet launches his new book Sex, Drums and Rock & Roll… in Africa. De Wet will also take the stage for a series of performances, accompanied by David Beretta Owens and Eighties cover band The Deadbeats. Tickets cost R120 per person. Book through [email protected]
Where: The Alma Café, Cape Town
When: 5 November 2022
Music and Art with Alissa Margulis & Luis Magalhães
Presented by the Cape Town Concert Series, German-born violinist Alissa Margulis will join forces with Portuguese pianist Luis Magalhães to perform the works of musical greats Beethoven, Tartini, Kreisler and Brahms. Tickets, which include a complimentary drink, cost R250 per person and are available via Webtickets. Guests are also encouraged to explore the Norval Foundation’s latest exhibitions, including Bonolo Kavula: Lewatle, As Yet Untitled by James Webb, and A World of Illusions by Grada Kilomba.
Where: Norval Foundation, Cape Town
When: 5 November 2022
One Vision
Music industry veterans Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels will be joined by The Rockets for a collaborative concert experience, performing hit songs from multiple genres. Expect to hear well-known tunes such as If You Wanna Be Happy by Jimmy Soul and Gimme Hope Jo’anna by Eddy Grant. The show begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost between R195 and R395 per person and are available via Computicket.
Where: GrandWest, Cape Town
When: 5 November 2022
Art exhibition
Pierre Fouché: “The Seas and will part, Expire”
If you love contemporary artwork, then explore the world of lacework and ropework through the stunning works of Pretoria-born visual artist and University of Stellenbosch alumnus Pierre Fouché. His latest work incorporates depictions of the human form, flora and fauna. Entry is free. The public will also be able to meet the artist during a walkabout on 25 November at 3pm. Contact [email protected] to book your attendance.
Where: Spier Old Wine Cellar, Stellenbosch
When: 16 September-27 November 2022
Beach clean-up
Cape Town’s beloved Two Oceans Aquarium is turning 27. To celebrate, volunteers are invited to participate in a two-hour beach clean-up. Prizes, courtesy of collaborator Consol Glass, will be up for grabs for all participants. Volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable gloves. Entry is free and the clean-up begins at 9am.
Where: Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town
When: 12 November 2022
Theatre
The play explores the theme of generational trauma and is centred on “the complexities of an interracial, intracultural family” living in London. The family’s multicultural background is brought to the forefront when couple Rosa and Ben’s teenage son Oliver hides his closest friend, an asylum-seeker, under their roof. Hold Still is the brainchild of Cape Town-born playwright Nadia Davids and Durban-born director Jay Pather. Don’t miss the production’s South African debut. Tickets cost R190 via Quicket.
Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 7 – 19 November 2022
***
GAUTENG
Music
Business Premium Jazz Festival
Presented by Thikho Events and Vth Season, the festival is back after a three-year hiatus. Music fans can look forward to a night of jazz and Afro-soul music performed by some of the continent’s biggest acts. The line-up includes The Soil, Faku, Sjava, Something Soweto, Yallunder and Nhlonipho. General admission tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Computicket. The event begins at 7pm.
Where: The Big Top Arena at Carnival City, Johannesburg
When: 5 November 2022
***
EASTERN CAPE
Comedy
Dan Patlansky live at The Music Kitchen
Catch the South African Music Award-winning guitarist live, accompanied by a full electric band. Patlansky has released nine albums to date, featuring songs such as Hounds Loose and Big Things Going Down. Doors open at 6pm and seating is allocated upon arrival. Tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Quicket.
Where:The Music Kitchen, Port Elizabeth
When: 11 November 2022
***
NORTH WEST
Music
Molen Kórus presents: Kamerkoorfees/Chamber Choir Festival
The annual festival is a celebration of choral music, bringing together local talent from Johannesburg, Potchefstroom and Pretoria. The participating choirs include Rheinberger Kamerkoor, Ricordo ensemble, the Vocalise Fellowship choir and Molen Kórus. The show begins at 6.30pm and ends at 8.30pm. Tickets cost R80 per person and are available via Quicket.
Where: NG Kerk Potchefstroom-Noord, Potchefstroom
When: 12 November 2022 DM/ML
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet