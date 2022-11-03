KWAZULU-NATAL

Theatre

Isidlamlilo (The Fire Eater)

Following a successful run at this year’s National Arts Festival, the production will soon be making its debut in KwaZulu-Natal. The play stars actress Mpume Mthombeni in the solo role of Zenzile Maseko. Written by Neil Coppen, the story chronicles Maseko’s past life as an IFP assassin trying to prove her existence after she is falsely pronounced dead. The show runs for 80 minutes, and tickets cost R130 per person, available via Computicket.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban

When: 4-9 November 2022

Wine tasting

Wine Tasting with Tanner Wareham & Friends

Join local musicians Tanner Wareham and Tyler Di Domenico for an evening of music, wine from four local wine farms, and food on sale, courtesy of Bentley & Co. The event begins at 5pm and ends at 9pm. Tickets cost R160 per person via Quicket.

Where: Willow Way Manor, Durban

When: 11 November 2022

***

WESTERN CAPE

Music

Danny de Wet & Dave Beretta Owens – The Unplugged Storytellers Book Launch

After spending the past four decades in the music industry in various roles (musician, producer, record label manager), it’s hard to find a better suited figure to compile a comprehensive history of South Africa’s rock music scene. Expect a night of music and storytelling as Danny de Wet launches his new book Sex, Drums and Rock & Roll… in Africa. De Wet will also take the stage for a series of performances, accompanied by David Beretta Owens and Eighties cover band The Deadbeats. Tickets cost R120 per person. Book through [email protected]

Where: The Alma Café, Cape Town

When: 5 November 2022

Music and Art with Alissa Margulis & Luis Magalhães

Presented by the Cape Town Concert Series, German-born violinist Alissa Margulis will join forces with Portuguese pianist Luis Magalhães to perform the works of musical greats Beethoven, Tartini, Kreisler and Brahms. Tickets, which include a complimentary drink, cost R250 per person and are available via Webtickets. Guests are also encouraged to explore the Norval Foundation’s latest exhibitions, including Bonolo Kavula: Lewatle, As Yet Untitled by James Webb, and A World of Illusions by Grada Kilomba.

Where: Norval Foundation, Cape Town

When: 5 November 2022

One Vision

Music industry veterans Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels will be joined by The Rockets for a collaborative concert experience, performing hit songs from multiple genres. Expect to hear well-known tunes such as If You Wanna Be Happy by Jimmy Soul and Gimme Hope Jo’anna by Eddy Grant. The show begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost between R195 and R395 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: GrandWest, Cape Town

When: 5 November 2022

Art exhibition

Pierre Fouché: “The Seas and will part, Expire”

If you love contemporary artwork, then explore the world of lacework and ropework through the stunning works of Pretoria-born visual artist and University of Stellenbosch alumnus Pierre Fouché. His latest work incorporates depictions of the human form, flora and fauna. Entry is free. The public will also be able to meet the artist during a walkabout on 25 November at 3pm. Contact [email protected] to book your attendance.

Where: Spier Old Wine Cellar, Stellenbosch

When: 16 September-27 November 2022

Beach clean-up

Trash Bash Beach Clean-up

Cape Town’s beloved Two Oceans Aquarium is turning 27. To celebrate, volunteers are invited to participate in a two-hour beach clean-up. Prizes, courtesy of collaborator Consol Glass, will be up for grabs for all participants. Volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable gloves. Entry is free and the clean-up begins at 9am.

Where: Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town

When: 12 November 2022

Theatre

Hold Still

The play explores the theme of generational trauma and is centred on “the complexities of an interracial, intracultural family” living in London. The family’s multicultural background is brought to the forefront when couple Rosa and Ben’s teenage son Oliver hides his closest friend, an asylum-seeker, under their roof. Hold Still is the brainchild of Cape Town-born playwright Nadia Davids and Durban-born director Jay Pather. Don’t miss the production’s South African debut. Tickets cost R190 via Quicket.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 7 – 19 November 2022

***

GAUTENG

Music

Business Premium Jazz Festival

Presented by Thikho Events and Vth Season, the festival is back after a three-year hiatus. Music fans can look forward to a night of jazz and Afro-soul music performed by some of the continent’s biggest acts. The line-up includes The Soil, Faku, Sjava, Something Soweto, Yallunder and Nhlonipho. General admission tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Computicket. The event begins at 7pm.

Where: The Big Top Arena at Carnival City, Johannesburg

When: 5 November 2022

***

EASTERN CAPE

Comedy

Dan Patlansky live at The Music Kitchen

Catch the South African Music Award-winning guitarist live, accompanied by a full electric band. Patlansky has released nine albums to date, featuring songs such as Hounds Loose and Big Things Going Down. Doors open at 6pm and seating is allocated upon arrival. Tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where:The Music Kitchen, Port Elizabeth

When: 11 November 2022

***

NORTH WEST

Music

Molen Kórus presents: Kamerkoorfees/Chamber Choir Festival

The annual festival is a celebration of choral music, bringing together local talent from Johannesburg, Potchefstroom and Pretoria. The participating choirs include Rheinberger Kamerkoor, Ricordo ensemble, the Vocalise Fellowship choir and Molen Kórus. The show begins at 6.30pm and ends at 8.30pm. Tickets cost R80 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: NG Kerk Potchefstroom-Noord, Potchefstroom

When: 12 November 2022 DM/ML

