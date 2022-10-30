Congratulations Caryn Dolley on the publication of Clash of the Cartels!

Now available from the Daily Maverick shop.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Order Your Copy Today
Clash of the Cartels Book advert

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our World in Pictures: Week 43 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 43 of 2022

Berry Stein has fake blood poured on her as part of her costume at the Halloween House Party, organized by the Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) to raise funds for its free public programs, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Oct 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Sandy Chioa (L) and Laura Hyatt (R) pose for a photograph at the Halloween House Party, organized by the Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) to raise funds for its free public programs, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Women dressed in catrina costumes participate in a procession for the Day of the Dead, in Oaxaca, Mexico, 28 October 2022. According to the tradition of the Day of the Dead, in which skeleton catrina designs are customary, the dead return to the world of the living on the first and second days of November. EPA-EFE/Daniel Ricardez
People walk past skeleton figures displayed on the street as part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico, 28 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
People work in a field of cempasuchil flowers, traditionally used to decorate altars, offerings and tombs during the Day of the Dead season, in the municipality of Atlixco, state of Puebla, Mexico, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios
Women dressed in catrina costumes participate in a procession for the Day of the Dead, in Oaxaca, Mexico, 28 October 2022.  EPA-EFE/Daniel Ricardez
A marching band performs in costume during the Zombie March, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega
A boy holding a fake brain participates in the Zombie March, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega
People attend the Halloween Horror Park in Bauska, Latvia, 29 October 2022. More than 500 attractions worthy of Hollywood horror films are exhibited to visitors from 18 October to 05 November. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
A Halloween pumpkin hangs at the street where a deadly stampede took place the previous day in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 151 people were killed and 82 were injured in the stampede on 29 October as a large crowd came to celebrate Halloween. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
The cordoned-off area where a deadly stampede took place the previous day in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Police gather at the scene a day after a deadly stampede in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol (C-L) visits the site of a stampede in the Itaewon district that occurred during Halloween celebrations, in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
A man bows as he mourns at the street where a deadly stampede took place the previous day in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 151 people were killed and 82 were injured in the stampede on 29 October as a large crowd came to celebrate Halloween. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
San Francisco Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents work outside the home of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after her husband Paul Pelosi was attacked by a home invader early in the morning in San Francisco, California, USA, 28 October 2022. San Francisco Police identified the attacker as David DePape, whom they arrested after arriving at the scene and witnessing the attack. EPA-EFE/Arthur Dong
Mykola Grishenko and his wife Olga Grishenko mourn the loss of their son during military funeral services honoring Yuriy Grishenko, 50, who was killed on 27th of September in Luhansk district on October 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)
Relatives, friends, and comrades mourn next to the coffin of the fallen front-line Ukrainian soldier during his funeral ceremony on Independence Square downtown Kyiv, 29 October 2022 amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A injured dog with stitched wounds lies outside the ‘Hot Bread’ bakery after the premises were damaged during a rocket strike two days earlier amid the ongoing Russian invasion, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Volunteers clean the debris of a house, destroyed in combat action in Chernihiv, Ukraine, 29 October 2022. A group of local people from Chernihiv and the nearby village Novoselivka, whose houses were destroyed or damaged during the Russian invasion, gathered to help each other to clean the debris of their houses and to restore them. As soon as people came back to their settlements the movement grew and transformed into the volunteer organization ‘Bo Mozhemo’ (Because we can) to which more and more people, not only from Chernihiv but also from nearby towns and villages, joined. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Volunteers clean the debris of a house, destroyed in combat action in Novoselivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Volunteers pass the bricks from a house, destroyed in combat action in Novoselivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Volunteers have a meal after they finished cleaning the debris of a house, damaged in combat action in Chernihiv, Ukraine, 28 October 2022.  EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A general view of the scene in Mogadishu, Somalia, 29 October 2022, after two car bombs exploded at a busy junction in near key government offices, leaving scores of civilian casualties, according to police. The attack occurred five years after a massive blast at the same location killed hundreds of people. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
A damaged vehicle in the aftermath of two explosions in Mogadishu, Somalia, 30 October 2022. At least 100 people were killed and over 300 were injured on 29 October, when two car bombs exploded at a busy junction near key government offices, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on 30 October during a media statement at the scene of the twin blasts. The attack occurred five years after a massive blast at the same location killed hundreds of people. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
An Iranian man picks up a copy of the Iranian daily newspaper Hammihan with a drawing featuring two Iranian female journalists Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi with the title ‘Ban the journalism’ referring to the statement by the Tehran journalists’ association against the prisoning journalists over covering protests in Iran, on display in a kiosk in Tehran, Iran, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Protestors attend a rally organised by the “Women Life Freedom Collective” in solidarity with women and protesters in Iran on October 22, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The demonstration is taking place as protests continue in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian authorities in September. Over 200 people have died in Iran in heavy-handed tactics by police against protesters. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak waves as he arrives at the Conservative Party Headquarters on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on October 25, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Li Zhanshu (R) look on as former President Hu Jintao is helped to leave early from the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at The Great Hall of People on October 22, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on as former President Hu Jintao, centre, speaks to him as he is helped to leave early from the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at The Great Hall of People on October 22, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
(L-R) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, former President Hu Jintao and President Xi Jinping attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People on October 22, 2022 in Beijing, China. China’s Communist Party Congress is concluding today with incumbent President Xi Jinping expected to seal a third term in power. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by the Myanmar Military Information team shows Chairman of the military council and military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (C) touches the baby white elephant during the name and shelter giving ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM
Indian Hindu devotees pray with fruits at River Ganga during the Chhath festival in Kolkata, India, 30 October 2022. Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God, also known as Surya Shashti. The Sun, considered the god of energy and the life force, is worshiped during the Chhath festival to promote well-being, prosperity, and progress. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers during sunset as part of the Chhath festival in Bangalore, India, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A Hindu devotee holds bananas while offering prayers to the Sun god on the occasion of the Hindu festival ‘Chhath Puja’, at Marina beach, in Chennai, India, 30 October 2022.  EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Hindu holy women lie on the street as they greet the Sun God during during the Chhath festival in Kolkata, India, 30 October 2022.  EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A holy woman performs dance on the way to the holy river Ganga during during the Chhath festival in Kolkata, India, 30 October 2022. C EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A Hindu devotee performs a ritual while worshipping the Sun god as police personnel on horseback patrol the Marina beach on the occasion of the Hindu festival ‘Chhath Puja’, in Chennai, India, 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A helicopter carries water to battle a blaze on top of the world heritage site Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town, South Africa, 29 October 2022. Firefighters from Table Mountain National Park and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services continue to battle the fire. Helicopters from Working on Fire in the Southern Cape have been called in to help along with ground crews from NCC Wildfires services as the fire spread towards the top section of the cableway area. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
he foliage of a forest has changed to bright autumn colors at the Tbilisi National Park outside Tbilisi, Georgia, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
Birds sit on the wire in a street in Tehran, Iran, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
People view the illuminated artwork ‘Evanescent’ by artists Atelier Sisu, one of the light installations forming the Liverpool River of Light festival on October 20, 2022 in Liverpool, England. The River Of Light is a series of artworks created by local, national and international artists along the Liverpool waterfront between 21 October – 6 November. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Models in Amanda Laird Cherry designs on the runway at the South African Fashion Week on Day 01 on October 20, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Models during Loxion Kulca show at the South African Fashion Week on Day 03 on October 22, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Models during Ephymol show at the South African Fashion Week on Day 03 on October 22, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Maxhosa Africa Exhibition at the South African Fashion Week on Day 03 on October 22, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Models during Loxion Kulca show at the South African Fashion Week on Day 03 on October 22, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Models at the David Tlale Spring Summer 2022 23 Collection Psychedelicate Festival at The Venue in Melrose Arch on October 22, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio pose with Koalas during their visit to Kings Park on October 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia.  (Photo by Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted