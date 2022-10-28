A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
New York police say extremists could pose threat as US...

Newsdeck

POLITICAL POLLS

New York police say extremists could pose threat as US midterm elections loom – media reports

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer watches cars in gridlock outside Trump Tower in New York, New York, US, 25 September 2018. (Photo: EPA-EFE / JOHN TAGGART)
By Reuters
28 Oct 2022
0

The New York Police Department has called for 'elevated vigilance' ahead of the US midterm elections, warning that extremists could target political events and polling sites, according to media reports.

Poll workers, people at rallies and political candidates face heightened risk of attack in the run-up to the November 8 elections, according to an internal bulletin that was issued by the department on Wednesday and obtained by ABC and CNN.

The bulletin stressed it was drawing attention to the risk of attacks or threats even though there were no credible threats known by police at this time.

Rising crime rates have become a top election issue for voters in New York and across the country. Public safety took centre stage this week at a debate between New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and US Representative Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger.

In July, Zeldin was giving a campaign speech when a man climbed on stage and tried to stab him. Zeldin was not harmed in the incident and the attacker was arrested.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted