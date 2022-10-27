OUT & ABOUT
The ParkLive festival, Halloween and more — things to do this week around South Africa
Your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.
GAUTENG
Halloween
The Haunted Forest — New World
Get into the spirit of Halloween! Kicking off at 1pm, the family-friendly afternoon will feature trick-or-treating, a haunted house, games, scary films, food stalls, a make-up lounge and an immersive haunted forest walk experience, complete with actors. The event ends at midnight. Tickets cost R350 a person, available via Quicket.
Where: Inanda Country Base, Rose and Maple roads, Kyalami, Midrand
When: 29 October 2022
Music
Good food and good music are on the agenda for the ninth edition of ParkLive. Some of South Africa’s biggest names in music will be performing: Jeremy Loops, Zolani Mahola, Prime Circle, Just Jinger and Lee Cole. Australian act Amistat is also on the bill. The festival begins at 10am and ends at 9.30pm. Tickets cost R395 a person and are available via Howler. The event will be followed by a screening of the Springbok vs Ireland rugby match.
Where: Marks Park, Orange Road, Emmarentia, Johannesburg
When: 5 November 2022
Running
Known as the People’s Race, the 27th edition of the marathon includes a 42km marathon (beginning at 5.30am), a 21km half-marathon (6.30am) and a 10km run (7.30am). Enter online via the official event website.
Where: FNB Stadium, Soccer City Avenue, Nasrec, Johannesburg
When: 6 November 2022
***
WESTERN CAPE
Yoga
Hosted by Nova Holistic Wellness, participants will be taken through an outdoor yoga session led by instructor Candice Isaacs. After the yoga, participants will be able to interact with Fallen Angels Pet Rescue’s pack of alpacas. There are three hour-long slots on offer: 10am, 12pm and 2pm. Each class costs R200 a person. Contact Candice on 064 545 5709 to book.
Where: Fallen Angels, Portion 25/19 of the farm Kleine, Zoute Rivier, Melkbosstrand
When: 30 October 2022
Film Screening
Galileo Open Air Cinema: Halloween Show
The open-air cinema will host a special Halloween-themed screening of the 1980’s horror movie classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Prizes will be up for grabs and attendees are encouraged to dress up. The movie starts at 7.45pm. Tickets, which include seating and popcorn, cost R129 a person and are available via Quicket. There is an age restriction of 18 and up.
Where: Kirstenbosch Gardens, Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town
When: 31 October 2022
Live Shows
Rhapsody – A Philharmonic Circus
Zip Zap Circus presents a one-of-a-kind performance that brings together orchestral music and show-stopping acrobatic acts. The orchestra of 17 musicians will be accompanied by vocalists Janine and Riyaan Cornelius, under the instruction of conductor Chad Hendricks. Tickets cost between R190 and R350 and are available via Computicket.
Where: Artscape Opera House, DF Malan Street, Foreshore, Cape Town
Dates: 3 to 6 November 2022
Festivals
Get ahead with your festive season gift shopping while supporting local at the Leisure Isle Festival, a weekend filled with shopping, wining, dining and entertainment. Proceeds from the sale of the art, crafts, products and food will go towards eight local charities, including e’Pap Children’s Feeding Project, Knysna Animal Welfare Society and the Hands & Heart Skill Development Project. Entry is free. Opens at 9am.
Where: Links Drive, Leisure Isle, Knysna
Dates: 5 and 6 November 2022
Dining
Laborie Estate: Longtable in the Vineyard
Take advantage of the warmer weather and enjoy an outdoor four-course dinner at Laborie Estate. There are two options per course (view the menu online). Tickets are R575 a person and are available via Quicket. The event will begin at 5.30pm and end at 10pm.
Where: Laborie Estate, Taillefer, Southern Paarl
When: 5 November 2022
Theatre
Written and produced by Cape Town performance artist and cultural worker Qondiswa James, Retch addresses the issues of “grief, drinking and the theatre industry”. Age restricted to 16 and up. Tickets cost R70 a person and are available via Quicket.
Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Road, Rondebosch, Cape Town
When: 4 and 5 November 2022
***
NORTH WEST
Music
Spring marks the perfect opportunity to plan a picnic day in the park with friends and family to catch this year’s last performance presented by the NWU School of Music & Conservatory. Entry is free. Show will run from 6pm to 8pm.
Where: NWU School of Music & Conservatory Hall, 62 Thabo Mbeki Way, Potchefstroom
When: 1 November 2022
***
KWAZULU-NATAL
Comedy
Dillan Oliphant Chooses Violence Comedy Tour
Catch award-winning comedian Dillan Oliphant’s inaugural national tour. The show offers witty commentary on what it takes to “survive in South Africa”. You may remember Oliphant for opening for Trevor Noah on his That’s Racist comedy show tour. Tickets cost R150 a person and are available via Quicket.
Where: The Golden Horse Casino, Southern Sun, 45 New England Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg
When: 30 October 2022. DM/ML
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet