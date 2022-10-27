The Zip Zap Circus School at the OR Tambo Hall on December 1, 2009 (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Taryn Carr)

GAUTENG

Halloween

The Haunted Forest — New World

Get into the spirit of Halloween! Kicking off at 1pm, the family-friendly afternoon will feature trick-or-treating, a haunted house, games, scary films, food stalls, a make-up lounge and an immersive haunted forest walk experience, complete with actors. The event ends at midnight. Tickets cost R350 a person, available via Quicket.

Where: Inanda Country Base, Rose and Maple roads, Kyalami, Midrand

When: 29 October 2022

Music

ParkLive Festival 2022

Good food and good music are on the agenda for the ninth edition of ParkLive. Some of South Africa’s biggest names in music will be performing: Jeremy Loops, Zolani Mahola, Prime Circle, Just Jinger and Lee Cole. Australian act Amistat is also on the bill. The festival begins at 10am and ends at 9.30pm. Tickets cost R395 a person and are available via Howler. The event will be followed by a screening of the Springbok vs Ireland rugby match.

Where: Marks Park, Orange Road, Emmarentia, Johannesburg

When: 5 November 2022

Running

Soweto Marathon 2022

Known as the People’s Race, the 27th edition of the marathon includes a 42km marathon (beginning at 5.30am), a 21km half-marathon (6.30am) and a 10km run (7.30am). Enter online via the official event website.

Where: FNB Stadium, Soccer City Avenue, Nasrec, Johannesburg

When: 6 November 2022

***

WESTERN CAPE

Yoga

Pacayoga in the Park

Hosted by Nova Holistic Wellness, participants will be taken through an outdoor yoga session led by instructor Candice Isaacs. After the yoga, participants will be able to interact with Fallen Angels Pet Rescue’s pack of alpacas. There are three hour-long slots on offer: 10am, 12pm and 2pm. Each class costs R200 a person. Contact Candice on 064 545 5709 to book.

Where: Fallen Angels, Portion 25/19 of the farm Kleine, Zoute Rivier, Melkbosstrand

When: 30 October 2022

Film Screening

Galileo Open Air Cinema: Halloween Show

The open-air cinema will host a special Halloween-themed screening of the 1980’s horror movie classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Prizes will be up for grabs and attendees are encouraged to dress up. The movie starts at 7.45pm. Tickets, which include seating and popcorn, cost R129 a person and are available via Quicket. There is an age restriction of 18 and up.

Where: Kirstenbosch Gardens, Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town

When: 31 October 2022

Live Shows

Rhapsody – A Philharmonic Circus

Zip Zap Circus presents a one-of-a-kind performance that brings together orchestral music and show-stopping acrobatic acts. The orchestra of 17 musicians will be accompanied by vocalists Janine and Riyaan Cornelius, under the instruction of conductor Chad Hendricks. Tickets cost between R190 and R350 and are available via Computicket.

Where: Artscape Opera House, DF Malan Street, Foreshore, Cape Town

Dates: 3 to 6 November 2022

Festivals

Leisure Isle Festival

Get ahead with your festive season gift shopping while supporting local at the Leisure Isle Festival, a weekend filled with shopping, wining, dining and entertainment. Proceeds from the sale of the art, crafts, products and food will go towards eight local charities, including e’Pap Children’s Feeding Project, Knysna Animal Welfare Society and the Hands & Heart Skill Development Project. Entry is free. Opens at 9am.

Where: Links Drive, Leisure Isle, Knysna

Dates: 5 and 6 November 2022

Dining

Laborie Estate: Longtable in the Vineyard

Take advantage of the warmer weather and enjoy an outdoor four-course dinner at Laborie Estate. There are two options per course (view the menu online). Tickets are R575 a person and are available via Quicket. The event will begin at 5.30pm and end at 10pm.

Where: Laborie Estate, Taillefer, Southern Paarl

When: 5 November 2022

Theatre

Retch

Written and produced by Cape Town performance artist and cultural worker Qondiswa James, Retch addresses the issues of “grief, drinking and the theatre industry”. Age restricted to 16 and up. Tickets cost R70 a person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Road, Rondebosch, Cape Town

When: 4 and 5 November 2022

***

NORTH WEST

Music

Spring Ensemble Concert 2022

Spring marks the perfect opportunity to plan a picnic day in the park with friends and family to catch this year’s last performance presented by the NWU School of Music & Conservatory. Entry is free. Show will run from 6pm to 8pm.

Where: NWU School of Music & Conservatory Hall, 62 Thabo Mbeki Way, Potchefstroom

When: 1 November 2022

***

KWAZULU-NATAL

Comedy

Dillan Oliphant Chooses Violence Comedy Tour

Catch award-winning comedian Dillan Oliphant’s inaugural national tour. The show offers witty commentary on what it takes to “survive in South Africa”. You may remember Oliphant for opening for Trevor Noah on his That’s Racist comedy show tour. Tickets cost R150 a person and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Golden Horse Casino, Southern Sun, 45 New England Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg

When: 30 October 2022. DM/ML