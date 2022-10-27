Defend Truth

Ex-Eskom chief Matshela Koko, his wife and stepdaughters among 8 arrested for corruption

Matshela Koko in court on Thursday. (Photo: Bonga Mahlangu)
By Vincent Cruywagen
27 Oct 2022
0

Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko, his wife and two stepdaughters are among eight people arrested on corruption charges relating to a multimillion-rand irregular contract for building the Kusile power station.

The eight were arrested on Thursday following a joint operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID). They were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. The eight are among a total of 17 accused in this matter, according to the charge sheet.

The accused include:  

  • Former SA Local Government Association chief executive Thabo Mokwena;
  • Eskom’s former interim chief executive Matshela Koko;
  • Koko’s wife, Mosima;
  • Koko’s stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma;
  • Eskom project director at Kusile (most senior on site) Hlupheka Sithole;
  • Lawyer Johannes Coetzee; and
  • Watson Seswai.

Koko and his co-accused  appeared in the Middelburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Bail proceedings were under way at the time of publication.

ID national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the charges stem from alleged irregular contracts valued at more than R2-billion granted for the building of the power station.

The accused in the Middelburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. (Photo: Bonga Mahlangu)

Construction on Kusile – one of South Africa’s “newer” coal-fired power stations – began in 2008 alongside the Medupi power station. In the National Assembly in September, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it would cost R33-billion to complete both.

In a statement, Seboka said: “The matter emanates from a long investigation that commenced in 2017 and [was] handed over to the Investigating Directorate. When we started in 2019 we also got some assistance from the SIU so it is a multi-agency initiative that led to the result.”

See the charge sheet against the 17 here:

Seboka said the latest arrests are not necessary on the recommendation of the Zondo Commission, but emphasised that the ID strongly believes that they are part of State Capture. DM

This is a developing story and shall be updated

