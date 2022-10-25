“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” top executives of the independent production company behind such shows as House of Cards said Monday in an emailed statement.
The rapper tweeted earlier this month that he wants to go “death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people”. Twitter suspended his account. He’s given multiple interviews with remarks disparaging Jewish people. He didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Creative Artists Agency, the rapper’s concert touring representative, dropped him in the past month. Ari Emanuel, who leads rival agency Endeavor Group, wrote in a Financial Times op-ed piece last week that brands should stop working with him.
The rapper has built a business empire in addition to his music. The fashion house Balenciaga has stopped working with him and a business relationship with the Gap is winding down, Bloomberg has reported.
Adidas, which sells his high-profile Yeezy sneaker line, is reviewing its relationship.
