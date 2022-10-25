Islamist militants, some with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State, have been waging an insurgency in northern Burkina Faso since 2015. The worsening violence spurred soldiers last month to overthrow the government in the second coup this year.
“Members of the regiment responded valiantly to direct and indirect fire from the enemy, who came in large numbers,” said the army statement, adding that the death toll was provisional.
It said that at least 18 of the attackers were also killed.
Air reinforcements have been deployed in the area to carry out relief and response operations, the army said.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet