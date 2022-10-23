Herdsman Sibongile Mankayi and his players during training at the Twecu sports ground in East London. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

On 19 October, members of Dreamfields arrived at soccer practice in the small Eastern Cape village of Twecu with kit, boots, balls and shin guards. Parents of the children described the intervention as a “historic moment” in their area as the players have been playing barefoot and without much kit.

The team is led by coach Sibongile Mankayi, the local herdsman in Twecu. He started the team in May last year, training the children in his spare time.

Resident Zolile Luxhomo said Mankayi’s initiative meant a lot because it prevented the kids from doing drugs. “We are thankful that the team managed to progress to this point. The future of these kids depends on sport, and respect plays a big role in sport. We are hoping that the children will follow instructions from the coach,” Luxhomo said.

“This will remain a historic moment in our lives. It is the first donation and we hope that this is not the last assistance for the kids.”

He said the village once had good players in its soccer team, but because of a lack of support, they had ended up using drugs.

Resident Nobandla Rubushe (83) said for children to be disciplined in life they needed to participate in sport.

“I was very touched and excited to hear that Dreamfields is here to support these kids with kit because sport plays a huge role moulding the future of the children,” she added. “I have two grandchildren who are playing for this team and I am committed to continue supporting them.”

Makazole Mapimpi

Excited villager Leticia Sithole (68) said she could “only thank Dreamfields”. According to fellow villager Ntombomzi Mapimpi, who has a famous sibling, the children will now have more confidence and be able to progress in their sport.

“Sport plays a huge role in the community and our household. My younger brother, Makazole Mapimpi, who is now playing for the Springbok rugby team, grew up using plastic balls and drink bottles [instead of proper rugby balls] like these kids, and today he has progressed in life, meaning anything is possible for these Bakania FC kids as well,” she explained.

The Dreamfields team handing over the sporting equipment included Silas Mashava, the head of sustainable soccer programmes, Odwa Makha, a soccer specialist, and Mpho Ramela, the project coordinator.

Mashava said they expected the team to have more structured sessions and matches in future. “We expect the coach to send us feedback on how the team is doing and we will be sharing with him coaching plans to help him improve his coaching skills and look for opportunities for him to attend courses in neighbouring towns when they are available,” Mashava said.

“The children were excited to get a full soccer kit with boots and shin guards. They had smiles on their faces and their eyes told a beautiful story of how a small gift can go a long way in giving hope,” he added.

Mashava said they were very encouraged by the support from parents and the community. “We hope the parents will continue to take an active role in supporting the club.

“Dreamfields continues to support rural schools mainly and clubs wherever possible by fundraising for equipment and ensuring that there’s regular, predictable sporting opportunities for young boys and girls. We do this to build better schools and better communities,” he added.

Speaking during the handover, Ramela said the Dreamfields team hoped to return one day. “We are going to come back and see the progress of the kids.” DM