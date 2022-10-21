We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

The angry planet – October 2022

Our Burning Planet

PHOTOGRAPHY

The angry planet – October 2022

A recently rescued elephant calf called Naesemare (R), estimated to be a month old and separated with its mother, plays with its keeper Kiapi Lakupanai (L) at the quarantine area at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Samburu, Kenya, 12 October 2022 (Issued 13 October 2022). Reteti sanctuary, which is under the Namunyak Community Conservancy, is said to be home to Kenya’s second largest elephant population. The sanctuary continues to be strained by the overwhelming rescues they need to do, due to the increasing numbers of orphaned or separated elephant calves as a direct results of the ongoing drought in East Africa. The worst drought in 40 years is now threatening the wildlife and conservation efforts in the region, as it continues to dry their pastures and water points causing a threat to an increase in human wildlife conflict. Millions of people are on the verge of starvation as families struggle to put food on the table as they experience severe drought combined with food shortages caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Oct 2022
0

Here is an incomplete, yet moving and heartbreaking gallery of images of how the climate crisis affected our world this month.

epa10240496 A recently rescued elephant calf called Naesemare (L), estimated to be a month old and being separated from its mother is fed with milk by an elephant keeper Kiapi Lakupanai (R) at the quarantine area at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Samburu, Kenya, 12 October 2022 (Issued 13 October 2022). Reteti sanctuary, which is under the Namunyak Community Conservancy, is said to be home to Kenya’s second-largest elephant population. The sanctuary continues to be strained by the overwhelming rescues they need to do, due to the increasing numbers of orphaned or separated elephant calves as a direct result of the ongoing drought in East Africa. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
The carcass of an elephant suspected to have died due to the ongoing drought is seen within the Namunyak Community Conservancy, in SamburuKenya, 12 October 2022 (Issued 13 October 2022). Reteti sanctuary, which is under the Namunyak Community Conservancy, is said to be home to Kenya’s second-largest elephant population.  EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
A rescued elephant calf plays in the sand after some were separated from their mothers or orphaned, at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Samburu, Kenya, 12 October 2022 (Issued 13 October 2022).  EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
A recently rescued elephant calf, after it was separated from its mother, plays with its keeper Kiapi Lakupanai (C) at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Samburu, Kenya, 12 October 2022 (Issued 13 October 2022). Reteti sanctuary, which is under the Namunyak Community Conservancy, is said to be home to Kenya’s second-largest elephant population. The sanctuary continues to be strained by the overwhelming rescues they need to do, due to the increasing numbers of orphaned or separated elephant calves as a direct result of the ongoing drought in East Africa. The worst drought in 40 years is now threatening the wildlife and conservation efforts in the region, as it continues to dry their pastures and water points causing a threat to an increase in human-wildlife conflict. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
A recently rescued elephant calf called Naesemare (C), estimated to be a month old and separated from its mother, plays with its keeper at the quarantine area at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Samburu, Kenya, 12 October 2022 (Issued 13 October 2022). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
An animal keeper holds a rescued Generuk calf, after being separated from its mother, at the quarantine area at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Samburu, Kenya, 12 October 2022 (Issued 13 October 2022). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Kenyan workers from the social enterprise ‘Ocean sole’ glue together old flip-flops as preparation for assembling them into art pieces at their workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 October 2022 (issued 07 October 2022). ‘Ocean sole’ is a Kenyan social enterprise that re- and upcycles washed-up flip-flops found along the beaches and waterways in Kenya, and turns them into colorful artwork or functional products, to raise visual awareness for the pollution problem. Their work also aims at helping beach clean-up initiatives that protect the ocean from further damage caused by dumped flip-flops and plastic waste. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Kenyan workers from the social enterprise ‘Ocean sole’ glue together old flip-flops as preparation for assembling them into art pieces at their workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 October 2022 (issued 07 October 2022). ‘ EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
A Kenyan worker from the social enterprise ‘Ocean sole’ glues together old flip-flops as preparation for assembling them at their workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 October 2022 (issued 07 October 2022). EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
People attend to a flamingo covered in crude oil in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 14 October 2022 (issued 15 October 2022). The death of a flamingo found by environmentalists covered in oil in Lake Maracaibo, in northwestern Venezuela, set off alarms for activists and authorities in the area to pressure the state-owned PDVSA to clean up a spill of crude oil on the beaches. EPA-EFE/Henry Chirinos
A flamingo covered in crude oil in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 14 October 2022 (issued 15 October 2022). The death of a flamingo found by environmentalists covered in oil in Lake Maracaibo, in northwestern Venezuela, set off alarms for activists and authorities in the area to pressure the state-owned PDVSA to clean up a spill of crude oil on the beaches. EPA-EFE/Henry Chirinos
Pete the Kelpie swims through Wendy and Kim Muffet’s flooded driveway near Forbes, New South Wales, Australia, 14 October 2022. Wendy and Kim Muffet, who run Girragirra Retreat just west of Forbes, expect to be cut off by floodwater from the Lachlan River for up to three weeks. The town recorded 22.6mm of rain overnight. EPA-EFE/STUART WALMSLEY
A resident canoes down a flooded street in the suburb of Maribyrnong on October 14, 2022 in Victoria, Australia. An emergency warning was issued for Maribyrnong this morning with residents near the river told to evacuate homes as flood waters rise following heavy rain. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
People work to place sandbags at Campaspe Esplanade in the town of Echuca, Victoria, Australia, 17 October 2022. The Australian Defence Force has been called in to help flood victims in Victoria, with authorities predicting more than 7,500 properties could be affected. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN MCCARTHY
Caravans submerged from the swollen Murray River at the Barmah Bridge Caravan Park in Barmah, Victoria, Australia, 18 October 2022. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has been called in to help flood victims in Victoria, with authorities predicting more than 7,500 properties could be impacted. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
A resident in the suburb of Maribyrnong walks down a flooded street on October 14, 2022 in Victoria, Australia. An emergency warning was issued for Maribyrnong this morning with residents near the river told to evacuate homes as flood waters rise following heavy rain. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
An aerial view taken with a drone shows flooding around Lake Forbes, which is fed by the swollen Lachlan River, in Forbes, NSW, Australia, 14 October 2022. The town recorded 22.6mm of rain overnight. EPA-EFE/STUART WALMSLEY
Flood-damaged belongings outside houses in the suburb of Maribyrnong in Melbourne, Australia, 17 October 2022. The ADF has been called in to help flood victims in Victoria, as authorities are predicting that more than 7500 proprieties could be affected. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
A woman walks down in a flooded road following heavy rainfall at Rainbow Drive Villa’s in Bangalore, India, 20 October 2022. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received 80mm of rainfall on 20 October. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Vehicles drive on a flooded road following heavy rainfall, in Bangalore, India, 20 October 2022. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received 80mm of rainfall on 20 October. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Sri Lankan flood victims wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 October 2022. Many parts of the island have been inundated due to heavy rains. According to the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center, at least 4 people have been killed so far and more than 21,000 people were affected across the country. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
People remove mud from a truck buried in mudslide debris on October 11, 2022 in Las Tejerias, Venezuela. Search for missing continues two days after deadly landslides caused by heavy rains hit the town of Las Tejerias, 68k from Caracas. (Photo by Carolina Cabral/Getty Images)
View of a house destroyed by the mudslide on October 11, 2022 in Las Tejerias, Venezuela. Search for missing continues two days after deadly landslides caused by heavy rains hit the town of Las Tejerias, 68k from Caracas. (Photo by Carolina Cabral/Getty Images)
A man wades through floodwater on October 18, 2022 in Johi, Pakistan. Nearly one-third of Pakistan was deeply affected by flooding which hit the country in 2022, with many areas still inundated or recovering from the event which left millions of people dispossessed of land and lacking food, water, or work. (Photo by Getty Images)
Tents are seen in a temporary camp for people displaced by the floods on October 18, 2022 in Johi, Pakistan. (Photo by Getty Images)
A man walks with his buffalo on a road with floodwater on either side October 19, 2022 in Dadu, Pakistan.  (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
A man mops flood water off his house’ floor in the aftermath of a flood in the Jardin de Desamparados community in San Jose, Costa Rica 15 October 2022. Heavy rains in the previous days led to the river overflowing and flooding the local community. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS
People take their belongings out in the street in the aftermath of a flood in the Jardin de Desamparados community in San Jose, Costa Rica 15 October 2022. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS
A man clears the street from mud in the aftermath of a flood in the Jardin de Desamparados community in San Jose, Costa Rica 15 October 2022. Heavy rains in the previous days led to the river overflowing and flooding the local community. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS
A damaged car outside a car rental office, in the aftermath of a flood in Aghia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete island, Greece, 16 October 2022. House and shop owners started to remove mud and debris from their properties that were carried by the rushing waters, while a government task force visits the area to inspect the damage caused by flash floods. EPA-EFE/NIKOS CHALKIADAKIS
A damaged car is stuck in the sand on a beach in the aftermath of a flood in Aghia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete island, Greece, 16 October 2022. EPA-EFE/NIKOS CHALKIADAKIS
A rescue diver inspects through flood debris in the sea for missing people at Aghia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete island, Greece, 15 October 2022. A 50-year-old man was found dead at Aghia Pelagia, in the municipality of Malevizio at Heraklion, Crete, where heavy rainfall caused extensive floods on 15 October. Heraklion Region Vice-Governor Nikos Sirigonakis said the man’s body was located by divers near his car, which was carried off by torrential waters. Meanwhile, rescue services at Heraklion were trying to tackle the flooding that has carried off at least another 9 cars in the nearby coastal areas of Aghia Pelasgia and Ligaria, where roads have reportedly turned to rivers. A woman was rescued from the inside of her flooded car by the Fire Brigade, but the car ended up in the sea. EPA-EFE/NIKOS CHALKIADAKIS
Steam and smoke rise from the Belchatow Coal Powered Station, as seen from an aircraft on October 12, 2022 in Belchatow, Poland. The Belchatow coal-powered station, with an output of 5,472 megawatts, is the world’s largest lignite coal-fired power station. As Europe’s most coal-dependent country, Poland relies on the power station to produce 70% of its power. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Activists with Shutdown DC unveil a banner at an intersection near the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank headquarters on October 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. The activists gathered near the IMF before cycling to the DAR Constitution Hall to protest a working dinner taking place among foreign ministers from G20 countries. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Activists with Shutdown DC ride their bikes in front of DAR Constitution Hall on October 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. The activists gathered to protest a working dinner taking place among foreign ministers from G20 countries. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A saguaro cactus shows signs of rot in the Sonoran Desert on October 8, 2022 near Apache Junction, Arizona. The saguaro is the largest cactus in the nation and an iconic symbol of the American Southwest. The cacti are threatened by a number of issues linked to climate change including an increased risk of wildfires kindled by invasive grasses. Scientists monitoring Arizona’s Saguaro National Park have observed a heightened mortality rate in young saguaros amid increased temperatures, inconsistent monsoon rains and long-term drought. The giant cactus is a unique keystone species to the Sonoran Desert with saguaros living as long as 150-200 years and reaching heights of over 50 feet. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A saguaro cactus stands in the Sonoran Desert on October 8, 2022 near Apache Junction, Arizona. The saguaro is the largest cactus in the nation and an iconic symbol of the American Southwest. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A fallen saguaro cactus decays in the Sonoran Desert on October 8, 2022 near Apache Junction, Arizona. The saguaro is the largest cactus in the nation and an iconic symbol of the American Southwest. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A fallen saguaro cactus decays in the Sonoran Desert on October 8, 2022 near Apache Junction, Arizona. The saguaro is the largest cactus in the nation and an iconic symbol of the American Southwest. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People gather on Tankerton beach to protest against sewage discharges by Southern Water on October 9, 2022 in Whitstable, England. The regional wastewater treatment company, Southern Water, has been under scrutiny for its practices of releasing untreated sewage in the waters off the Kent coast. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Phoenix Hudson-Searle, 6, joins people on Tankerton beach to protest against sewage discharges by Southern Water on October 9, 2022 in Whitstable, England. The regional wastewater treatment company, Southern Water, has been under scrutiny for its practices of releasing untreated sewage in the waters off the Kent coast. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
A boat passes by in the Castaic Lake reservoir in Los Angeles County on October 4, 2022 in Castaic, California. The reservoir, part of the State Water Project, is currently at 35 percent capacity, below the historic average of 43 percent. Officials announced yesterday that California’s current drought is the driest three-year period in state history and that a fourth year of drought is likely. California’s 2022 water year finished with statewide reservoir storage at just 69 percent of the historic average amid a climate change-fueled megadrought in the American West. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A forestry site near Santa Juana, Bio Bio region, Bio Bio region, Chile, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Mapuche, who at around 1.9 million make up about 10% of Chile’s population, were forced onto reservations and their lands seized at the end of the 19th century. Their demands for the return of ancestral lands and autonomy have grown louder in recent years. Photographer: Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A forestry site near Santa Juana, Bio Bio region, Bio Bio region, Chile, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Mapuche, who at around 1.9 million make up about 10% of Chile’s population, were forced onto reservations and their lands seized at the end of the 19th century. Their demands for the return of ancestral lands and autonomy have grown louder in recent years. Photographer: Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg via Getty Images
he head of Boris Johnson is removed from the sculpture at The Eden Project on October 13, 2022 in Par, England. The installation “Mount Recyclemore” depicting world leaders’ heads made from recycled rubbish was made by the Mutoid Waste Company and displayed during the G7 Summit held in Cornwall in 2021. It was dismantled ahead of International E-waste Day tomorrow. E-Waste day raises awareness about the importance of recycling unneeded electrical items responsibly. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
In this aerial view, dismantled heads lie on the ground at The Eden Project on October 13, 2022 in Par, England. The installation “Mount Recyclemore” depicting world leaders’ heads made from recycled rubbish was made by the Mutoid Waste Company and displayed during the G7 Summit held in Cornwall in 2021. It was dismantled ahead of International E-waste Day tomorrow. E-Waste day raises awareness about the importance of recycling unneeded electrical items responsibly. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images) DM/ OBP/ ML
Absa OBP

