Our World in Pictures: Week 42 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 42 of 2022

Ukrainian youth activists protest at the Iranian embassy over the use of 'Kamikaze' drones after an attack early this morning on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Approximately four people were killed. The explosions came a week after Russian missile strikes hit across Ukraine.(Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Oct 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Smoke rises as Ukraine’s capital is rocked by explosions during a drone attack in the early morning on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The explosions, which authorities reported were caused by “kamikaze drones”, came a week after Russian missile strikes hit across Ukraine. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
A woman is rescued as Ukraine’s capital is rocked by explosions during a drone attack in the early morning on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
People take cover as Ukraine’s capital is rocked by explosions during a drone attack in the early morning on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The explosions, which authorities reported were caused by “kamikaze drones”, came a week after Russian missile strikes hit across Ukraine. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
Firefighters appear on the scene to put out a fire in a four-story residential building after a “kamikaze drone” attack early morning on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
Firefighters appear on the scene to put out a fire in a four-story residential building after a “kamikaze drone” attack in the early morning on October 17, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
A man salvages bricks outside a house where a couple was killed in a Russian drone strike two days beforehand on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A woman arranges flowers outside a house where a couple was killed in a Russian drone strike two days beforehand on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Flowers lay outside a house where a couple was killed in a Russian drone strike two days beforehand on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Women cry at an exhibition in Sophia Square of photographs of Azov battalion soldiers killed at the siege of Mariupol on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A woman lays a flower by a Wall of national memory for people who have died in the conflict in Ukraine since 2014 on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Kyiv residents wait in an underground metro station during a two-hour air alarm on October 20, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Increased air alarms are becoming more commonplace with the recent drone strikes hitting the capital city. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Kyiv residents work in an underground metro station during a two hour air alarm on October 20, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on October 17, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the country’s hijab rules. Amini’s death has sparked weeks of violent protests across Iran. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on October 17, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Protesters carry a banner highlighting inflation at a march during a nationwide strike in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Thousands of people joined demonstrations in cities across France as key workers were striking to demand a bigger share of corporate profits through higher wages. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A ‘Wanted’ poster featuring an image of Bernard Arnault, billionaire and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, on a tree during a demonstration during a nationwide strike in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as she addresses the media outside number 10 at Downing Street on October 20, 2022 in London, England. Liz Truss has been the UK Prime Minister for just 44 days and has had a tumultuous time in office. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
The front page of the London-based newspaper “The Evening Standard” announces the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Westminster on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A bookmaker offers odds on the next Conservative leader outside the Houses of Parliament, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom, on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Larry the cat yawns as he sits outside Number 10 in Downing Street after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Brazil’s former president and current presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters during a rally in Sao Gonçalo in the Baixada Fluminense Region on October 20, 2022 in Sao Goncalo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Crime scene tape crosses Castle Pines Drive on October 14, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina in the Hedingham neighborhood where 5 people were shot and killed. Police are investigating a 2-mile area of land around the neighborhood where 5 people were shot and killed. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
People set up a memorial table with images of the victims of a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood on October 15, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
Mourners gather to comfort one another and honor 5 lives lost in a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood on October 15, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The vigil to honor victims and to offer healing through counselors and other community resources was held at the Willow Oak Pool after a 15-year-old male shot and killed 5 people and injured 2 in the neighborhood and surrounding areas. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
Dairana Moreno, a 30-year-old Venezuelan migrant, carries her daughter Salma Bracho (L) and another minor, in the town of Bajo Chiquito, Panama, 13 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022). Bajo Chiquito is the first Panamanian town where irregular migrants arrive after crossing the Darién Gap, the dangerous border that divides Panama and Colombia. The Darién jungle is considered one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the world, both because of its wild environment and the presence of armed groups and organized crime that have used it for decades to illegally traffic drugs, weapons and people. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
Migrants line up to be sent to a migration reception station (ERM) of San Vicente in Meteti, in the town of Bajo Chiquito, Panama, 14 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022). EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
Migrants line up to be sent to a migration reception station (ERM) of San Vicente in Meteti, in the town of Bajo Chiquito, Panama, 14 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022).  EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
Maria Angela Pernalete, a 34-year-old Venezuelan migrant, shows a photograph of her son, whom she left behind in her country, in the town of Bajo Chiquito, Panama, 13 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022). EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
Icaadur Tapia, a 7-year-old Ecuadorian migrant boy, poses for EFE in the town of Bajo Chiquito, Panama, 13 October 2022 (issued 18 October 2022). EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
An exterior design for a service robot is displayed during the Japan Robot Week 2022 event on October 19, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. The event showcases service robots and robot manufacturing technology and will be held from October 19 to 21. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
A receptionist robot ‘Shiorin’ works during the Japan Robot Week 2022 event on October 19, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
An Unitree Robotics Go1 quadruped robot is demonstrated during the Japan Robot Week 2022 event on October 19, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
An attendee shakes hands with a robotic arm during the Japan Robot Week 2022 event on October 19, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Models getting ready backstage at the South African Fashion Week on Day 01 on October 20, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa. The South African Fashion Week is a fashion event that showcases ladies’ and menswear contemporary designer collections, jewelry, footwear, and accessories. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Models in Michael Ludwig Studio designs on the runway at the South African Fashion Week on Day 01 on October 20, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Models in Amanda Laird Cherry designs on the runway at the South African Fashion Week on Day 01 on October 20, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) DM/ ML

 

