20 Oct 2022
For the longest time, brands have used Advertising Value Equivalency (AVE) as the measure of success for public relations. Even though AVEs provide brands with an estimated Rand value of their media coverage, they do not give insight into the effectiveness of the efforts put in by the PR team, nor do they indicate that the campaign helps to achieve the brand's goals and objectives.

The question remains, are AVEs still a relevant and accurate indicator of growth? Should companies look into the development and implementation of a customized framework designed to assess their communication and advertising strategy as prescribed by the Barcelona Principles?

Ornico is conducting a 15-minute survey with the aim of giving a holistic overview of the current PR practice in South Africa. The findings will be published in the 2022 South African PR Landscape Report, exploring the current approach to measurement and evaluation within the PR practice and uncovering the relationship between practice and measurement.

