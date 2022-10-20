A grade 1 classroom as seen through a bullet hole at Sonderend Primary School in Mannenberg, Cape Town. KZN's Woodview Secondary too has been plagued by gang-related attacks for years. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Anton Scholtz)

Gang-related attacks have been ongoing at Woodview Secondary School in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, for years, but pupils claim that as of 2021 there has been an increase in gang-related attacks inside and near the school.

This year alone there have been gang-related reports from Woodview every month, sometimes weekly, said KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

The incidents ranged from bullying to physical attacks, theft and extortion. She said gangsterism at the school was exacerbated by a lack of discipline and respect for authority.

“No real consequences are enforced for bad behaviour. The school needs to highlight the troublemakers and put a system in place of suspension followed by expulsion, removing those students that have no discipline and respect for authority,” Gwala added.

Recent cases shared with Daily Maverick by pupils* include:

A pupil with epilepsy who often falls ill and needs to call his parents was allowed to take his cellphone to school. Gang members at the school tried to steal it, and a friend of the pupil offered them R100 not to take the cellphone. He alleges they said that R100 was too little and that if they did not produce R300 the next day they would beat them both. The following day he gave R300 to the gang and was told that they would ensure nobody does anything to him at school. On the afternoon of 12 September, his friend was beaten up outside the school by the same gang and left with visible injuries to his face;

Another pupil has been bullied on many occasions and had his lunch taken from him and thrown away. To avoid bullying, he no longer takes lunch to school;

A female pupil reported that her cellphone was stolen at school. On her way home she was stopped by members of Parkgate Crime Watch, who saw her crying. After she explained what had happened, they went to the home of the pupil who had robbed her and returned the cellphone. The pupil who had robbed her broke the school’s office gate, threatened to have the principal removed from his job, and broke furniture in the office;

A pupil was called out of class by a gang, searched and robbed of R1,000. This took place in front of a teacher, who was unable to stop it. The pupil was assaulted just outside the school and his face was cut in numerous places;

Another pupil stood up for his female friend who was hit on the head for no reason. A fight broke out and his arm was fractured;

In a fight on 12 September, a pupil was cut on his back;

A TikTok challenge called “Umlando No School Bag”, which lasted for a few days, ended in violent protests at the school, and riot vehicles had to be brought in; and

The school tuck shop was looted by pupils and the gas bottles and stove used for the school nutrition programme were stolen.

Many other incidents have gone unreported.

Authorities are aware of the scourge of ongoing gang-related attacks at Woodview, but the measures have been reactive rather than preventative and not enough to protect pupils.

A parent, Pravashini Nayager, told Daily Maverick: “The measures that the principal and governing body are taking are not helping the problem and my child is not safe. The police have been present numerous times, and security companies as well… trying their level best to curb criminal elements instigated by the gangs at the school, but that has not helped either. The problem at this school is out of control.”

Nayager said the problems at the school stem from racial tension after the unrest in July 2021.

Gwala said Woodview had been recognised as a priority school for the SAPS, which conducted random searches and patrols at the school.

“At the beginning of the year, we would receive reports every month and some months weekly, but for the past three weeks it has been quiet. SAPS called all important role players together to meet – the school principal, CPF [community police forum], school governing body and circuit manager – to try and resolve issues and have tried to put some things in place, such as a code of conduct… school rules enforced and children outside their classrooms escorted to their classrooms and [remaining] there during lesson time.”

‘Scared for their lives’

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said: “The gang violence that the school is battling with originates from the spike of crime in the area spilling over to the school, as some of its learners are allegedly members of the gangs within the community. SAPS, CPF and security visibility in the school and patrols do make a difference.

“But Phoenix is a hotspot of crime and is violence-ridden, and that includes housebreakings, business robberies, hijackings and other forms of crime. The gangs take the issues to the classroom from the community and vice versa. They are very ruthless.

“Our children are scared for their lives everywhere and so are we. We wish the Department of Education can engage with all stakeholders so we can all find a working solution at the school and for the police minister to intervene.”

Daily Maverick asked the KwaZulu-Natal education department to respond to the following questions:

Is the department aware of the ongoing problems at Woodview Secondary? If so, what is the department doing about the situation?;

What are some of the challenges faced by the department in trying to eliminate the problems? What would work to resolve this?;

How often do you deal with the issue of gang violence at the school and what impact has it had on learning and school safety?;

As of the beginning of 2022, roughly how many incidents have been reported to you related to gang violence at the school? How have you responded to these?;

Please clarify the trends (such as bullying or physical attacks) related to this kind of gangsterism; and

Is Woodview Secondary School safe for pupils and educators?

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi responded: “Together with the SAPS we confiscate a lot of weapons and drugs, but they keep on coming back to our schools. It is now time to have the community come to our rescue.”

The school and the school’s governing body refused to comment DM

* We have not named the pupils since they fear they will be targeted if their identities are revealed.