[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Traders in Ghana protest against inflation by closing s...

Newsdeck

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Traders in Ghana protest against inflation by closing shops for three days

Accra, Ghana. (Photo: Public Domain / Gallo Images)
By Bloomberg
19 Oct 2022
0

Ghanaian shop owners are closing their businesses for three days to protest against spiralling inflation.

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association will suspend commercial activities in the capital, Accra, from Wednesday to show their “frustration” over the weakening currency, surging inflation and high lending rates, Joseph Obeng, the union’s president, said by phone.

“We want to give the government the message that, whatever solution they are trying to bring to bear, they should do so with a sense of urgency,” said Obeng, who represents sellers of food, clothes, electrical parts and other goods.

Ghanaian authorities are in talks with the International Monetary Fund for funding support of as much as $3 billion after the country was priced out of global debt markets this year. The government seeks to reach an agreement with the multilateral lender within weeks to help fund its economic programme.

An exit of foreign investors prompted by concerns over the sustainability of the country’s debt has contributed to a 47% depreciation of the cedi against the dollar this year, making it the world’s worst performing currency. That in turn has accelerated inflation, which rose for 15 consecutive months until the statistics office changed the way it measured price moves. Annual inflation stood at 37.2% in September.

The central bank has increased its benchmark lending rate by 10 percentage points this year to 24.5% in a bid to tame price growth, bolster the currency and lure back investors. That’s led to increased borrowing costs for traders.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted