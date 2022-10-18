Wrike’s creative work management solution affords you, the user, the visibility and efficiency you need without interrupting your team’s creative flow.

Access workflows within Wrike, without leaving Adobe Creative Cloud. The Wrike extension is free for all Wrike subscribers and is available for Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC, and Premiere Pro CC.

Keep creatives in the tools they love

Receive creative briefs

Update job statuses

Collaborate with team members

Attach previews of your Adobe projects to Wrike

Update & track different versions of your attachments

Submit assets for approval

View proofing markups

All without leaving Adobe Creative Cloud.

How does Wrike work with Adobe Creative Cloud?

Wrike integrates seamlessly with Adobe Creative Cloud. Teams can manage their assets from platforms like Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Adobe Premiere Pro. In the Wrike integration window, users are able to work on tasks within a respective “my to-do” space or, indeed, a selection of other tasks shared with them.

Can I access Adobe Creative Cloud within Wrike?

Users are able access Wrike within Adobe’s Creative Cloud tools. Once integrated, users gain access to Wrike tasks, keep track of document versions and link images. This is available without having to leave the relevant Adobe Creative Cloud solution of choice.

Which Adobe tools work within this integration?

Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Adobe Premiere Pro are each easily integrated within Wrike.

Does this integration cost anything?

While the integration itself is free, users must have a paid business or higher-tier account in order to make use of the Adobe Create Cloud integration within Wrike.

How does this Adobe integration benefit my team?

The Adobe integration benefits any creative team that spends time using Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign. Wrike integration within your favourite Adobe tool makes proof-reading, amendments suggestion, the incorporation of corporate ID and, indeed, final approval that much simpler.

Discover powerful work management software that allows creatives to shine, turning your team’s creative visions into show-stopping completed projects.

APS is an official Adobe Reseller.

Who is APS?

APS specializes in the efficiency of movement within operating and workflow systems

With more than 30 years’ worth of experience in the industry, It’s APS’s curiosity and passion for optimal workflow and digital asset management that’s placed us at the forefront of this increasingly relevant sector.

Via the latest innovative automated digital content workflow processes, our clients enjoy the benefit of maximised efficiency, time management and, as a result, profitability. Mandated to source the most user-friendly, interactive and, importantly, cost-effective solution for the management of your brand’s digital assets, if an optimal integrated product doesn’t yet exist, we’ll build it.

From an initial analysis of a client’s needs, to the brainstorming of solutions and the hands-on installation and handover of a game-changing workflow management upgrade, APS is poised to make each one of our customers’ lives – and livelihoods – easier. Leverage our knowledge to empower your business.