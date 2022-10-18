[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
South Africa to Unveil Climate Investment Plan at COP27

Newsdeck

SA's COP27 game plan

South Africa to Unveil Climate Investment Plan at COP27

A corporate vehicle outside the Kusile coal-fired power station, operated by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., in Delmas, Mpumalanga province, South Africa, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The coal-fired plants sixth and last unit is expected to reach commercial operation in two years, with the fifth scheduled to be done by December 2023.
By Bloomberg
18 Oct 2022
0

South Africa, the world’s 13th biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases, will unveil details on how it plans to cut emissions next month at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said. 

Africa’s most-industrialized economy is facing mounting pressure to accelerate its energy transition. Companies in Italy and India that buy the majority of its forest fibers have asked it to halve the carbon footprint from those products by 2030 or lose access to their markets, Creecy said at an event in Johannesburg Tuesday.

The plan will cover Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s energy transition, she said. The state-owned utility is the world’s biggest emitter of sulfur dioxide and most of its power generation comes from coal.

The proposal will also include plans to decommission 10 coal-fired power plants, the feasibility of transitioning the automotive industry to produce electric engines as well as progress on the country’s green hydrogen program, Creecy said.

“The investment plan once it is launched in COP27 will be released for public comment this year,” she said. “What we are sincerely hoping is that it will create appetite from the private sector and we will begin to mobilize the significant quantities of financing that we are going to need over the next 10 years.”

South Africa has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The country has secured a fraction of the $250 billion it will need to spend over the next three decades to fund the closing down of coal-fired plants and development of replacement green energy such as wind and solar. The majority of funds secured so far are from an $8.5 billion climate finance deal, unveiled at last year’s UN-led talks in Glasgow, pledged by some of the world’s richest nations.

“The $8.5 billion is clearly a good start, but it is not enough, we need more to unlock new investment,” Eskom Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter said at the same forum. “We shouldn’t imagine for one moment that there is an infinite pool of concessional financing available; we need to come up with our own solutions that will enable us to make this transition and therefore the more we rope in different sources of financing the better the outcome will be.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted