SpaceX, which operates Starlink, and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
The most likely source of funding would be the US Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the report added.
The move comes after Musk on Friday said SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine, but quickly backtracked over the weekend to assert the rocket company would continue to fund the service in the country.
Starlink has helped Ukraine’s civilians and military stay online during the war in Europe, with Ukraine’s Vice-Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, last week saying Starlink’s services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in critical areas.
