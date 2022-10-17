Dr Alastair Meredith, Head of the Art Department at Strauss & Co, had this to say about the collection, “Many of the works in Impression/Expression, whether painted or sculpted, mid-century or contemporary, can sit comfortably in the impressionism or expressionism categories. Works from each school, however, can still be tied together by theme, tone, impulse or style. Impressionist pictures, for instance, can capture the transience of light, can be stirred by modernity, and in pursuit of atmospheric sensation. Many expressionist works, moreover, are made with instinct, are defined by intimacy, and drawn to visual anarchy. The works in Impression/Expression are presented with these often overlapping attributes in mind”.

The multi-session Modern and Contemporary Art sale features a collection of prints and original (but cancelled) lino blocks by the artist, John Muafangejo (previously celebrated in the 2021 African Lion: John Muafangejo Strauss & Co auction). Other noteworthy artists included in this sale are Bambo Sibiya, Bernice Michelow, Jackson Hlungwani, Mongezi Ncaphayi and Deborah Bell. The auction also includes four prints from Sam Nhlengethwa’s sought after Tribute Series, paying homage to his visual artist contemporaries by recreating their works in his distinctive style. Faith XLVII’s print Capax Infiniti (estimate R5 000 – 7 000) refers to a mural created by the artist on the side of the Carlyle building in Portland Oregon in 2014 and three rare to auction Guy du Toit bronze sculptures are on offer as well as an artist focus on Gordon Vorster Landscapes across both sales.

This compelling online-only auction is open for 7 days from Monday 17 October to Tuesday 25 October, with the Modern and Contemporary art sale closing at 8pm and the Impression/Expression (timed online auction) closing from 9pm. Visit www.straussart.co.za to browse the auctions and register to bid. DM/ML