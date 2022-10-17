Sponsored Content

By Strauss and co
17 Oct 2022
Strauss & Co is delighted to provide details of its forthcoming October Online sale, an online offering of Modern and Contemporary art and a themed timed online auction, Impression/Expression. One of the auction’s highlights is a specially curated session of 84 lots titled Impression/Expression. This timed online auction includes works by David Koloane, Frans Oeder, Walter Oltmann, Beezy Bailey, Kagiso Patrick Mautloa and Blessing Ngobeni. A diverse offering of impressionist style paintings by Adriaan Boshoff are showcased in this sale, alongside interpretations of various landscapes from artists such as Robert Gwelo Goodman, Walter Battiss, Gregoire Boonzaier, Allerley Glossop, Conrad Theys and Hugo Naude. The top lot by value is the remarkable Mountain Landscape (estimate R1.5 – 1.8 million) by JH Pierneef.

Dr Alastair Meredith, Head of the Art Department at Strauss & Co, had this to say about the collection, “Many of the works in Impression/Expression, whether painted or sculpted, mid-century or contemporary, can sit comfortably in the impressionism or expressionism categories. Works from each school, however, can still be tied together by theme, tone, impulse or style. Impressionist pictures, for instance, can capture the transience of light, can be stirred by modernity, and in pursuit of atmospheric sensation. Many expressionist works, moreover, are made with instinct, are defined by intimacy, and drawn to visual anarchy. The works in Impression/Expression are presented with these often overlapping attributes in mind”.

The multi-session Modern and Contemporary Art sale features a collection of prints and original (but cancelled) lino blocks by the artist, John Muafangejo (previously celebrated in the 2021 African Lion: John Muafangejo Strauss & Co auction). Other noteworthy artists included in this sale are Bambo Sibiya, Bernice Michelow, Jackson Hlungwani, Mongezi Ncaphayi and Deborah Bell. The auction also includes four prints from Sam Nhlengethwa’s sought after Tribute Series, paying homage to his visual artist contemporaries by recreating their works in his distinctive style. Faith XLVII’s print Capax Infiniti (estimate R5 000 – 7 000) refers to a mural created by the artist on the side of the Carlyle building in Portland Oregon in 2014 and three rare to auction Guy du Toit bronze sculptures are on offer as well as an artist focus on Gordon Vorster Landscapes across both sales.

This compelling online-only auction is open for 7 days from Monday 17 October to Tuesday 25 October, with the Modern and Contemporary art sale closing at 8pm and the Impression/Expression (timed online auction) closing from 9pm. Visit www.straussart.co.za to browse the auctions and register to bid. DM/ML

