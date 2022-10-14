Empty committee seats ahead of a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, 13 October 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The hearing is the panel’s first public session since the July 21 conclusion of its eight spring-summer sessions into the events of January 6 2021.

The committee’s next step will be to compile its findings in an interim report it plans to release before the November midterm elections, followed by the complete report in coming months.

Secret Service Intelligence Revealed Plans to Attack US Capitol

Despite the deletion of Secret Service texts and emails from January 5 and January 6 last year, the committee said it was able obtain records showing the agency had learnt of plans to attack the US Capitol.

Representative Adam Schiff of California said the committee has almost 1 million emails, recordings and other electronic records from Secret Service that it continues to review.

They included emails the Secret Service received on December 24 and December 26, saying protesters were “armed and ready” and “their plan is to literally kill people”. There were also tips that the Proud Boys planned to march armed to the Capitol, Schiff said.

A Secret Service message was also shown from December 11, after the US Supreme Court declined to take on a last-minute challenge to the election: “Just fyi. POTUS is [angry] – breaking news – Supreme Court denied his lawsuit. He is livid now.”

Committee plans to vote on subpoena of Trump

The committee intends to vote on a subpoena of former president Donald Trump, according to a person familiar.

The vote would be a bold move to try to compel Trump to testify about what he knew about the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a hearing on Thursday, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans presented evidence that Trump plotted to stay in the White House even before Election Day in 2020, no matter the result of the vote.

NBC first reported the committee’s plans.

Trump confidant Stone said Trump would declare victory before vote

Days before the 2020 presidential election, Trump confidant Roger Stone told a documentary film crew that Trump should claim victory regardless of the outcome and Stone seemed to be preparing for violence.

“F- the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” Stone says in a video snippet the committee played, during which he appears to be walking through an airport.

But Stone told Bloomberg News the panel’s evidence was nothing more than “guilt by association”.

“Any claim or accusation that I knew in advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal act on January 6 categorically false in today’s committee hearing has produced no actual evidence to the contrary,” Stone said.

Another clip the committee presented, also recorded before the election, showed Stone advocating prematurely declaring victory.

“I suspect it will still be up in the air. When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law. No, we won,” Stone says in the video.

Representative Zoe Lofgren, who presented the video clip, also described connections between Stone and paramilitary groups involved in the Capitol attack, including three members of the Oath Keepers who provided security for Stone.

Trump planned to declare victory regardless of vote outcome

Then president Trump planned to falsely claim that he won the 2020 election even before votes were counted despite aides discouraging him to do so, panel members said.

“President Trump had a premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day,” Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney said in her opening remarks in the hearing.

Cheney note also said Trump was actually in a better position than almost any other American to have information there was no evidence to support those claims. “There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational,” Cheney said.

Lofgren said: “The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance, before any votes had been counted. It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was. He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day.”

Raskin says ‘Everyone can judge for themselves’

Representative Jamie Raskin, speaking to reporters before the hearing begins, promised committee members would establish Trump’s role.

“We’ll be able to tell the story of the central culpability of Donald Trump in promoting his attempted coup and the insurrection against Congress and his vice-president,” said Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the January 6 committee.

Asked about material the committee gathered from the Secret Service, Raskin said: “Everyone can judge for themselves the various actors involved.”