The HUAWEI nova Y90 brings a series of impressive features, including a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display for immersive viewing, an enhanced battery life with a large 5000mAh battery and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge solution, as well as an upgraded 128GB large storage capacity. The HUAWEI nova Y90 has also demonstrated upgrades in terms of imaging capabilities. It is equipped with a Rear 50MP AI Triple Camera that supports innovative features such as the Super Night Mode, Front/Rear Dual-view Video, and AI Snapshot, bringing users an excellent imaging experience.

Impressive inside and out with a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display

The HUAWEI nova Y90 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display that supports up to 90 Hz display refresh rate and 270 Hz touch sampling rate, bringing a smooth and user-friendly experience whether for everyday use or gaming. The screen’s ultra-narrow bezels measure only 1.05mm, the result of which is an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio of 94% and an immersive visual experience. Additionally, to provide a comfortable reading experience, the HUAWEI nova Y90’s screen supports features such as smooth screen dimming control, eye comfort mode and an e-book mode to further enhance users’ viewing experience.

40W HUAWEI SuperCharge and fast charging protection

The HUAWEI nova Y90, allows users to charge up the battery in a matter of minutes. The HUAWEI nova Y90 brings the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, allowing users to enjoy 2.3 hours of gaming just by charging the smartphone for only 10 minutes. In addition, the HUAWEI nova Y90 has a battery health assistant function to intelligently detect the battery health status and remind the user to take action and a layer of USB port overheating protection, making your charging experience fast, smart and safe.

The long-lasting 5000mAh large battery

Battery life is synonymous with a phone’s performance. Fortunately, the HUAWEI nova Y90 inherits the long-lasting battery life of the HUAWEI nova Y series and is equipped with a durable 5000mAh (typical value) large battery to satisfy all-day heavy use. Whether you’re travelling, watching drama series or movies at home, playing games or taking business calls, the HUAWEI nova Y90 provides a long-lasting battery that eases the fear of your battery running flat.

128GB large storage

Thanks to the 128GB large storage of HUAWEI nova Y90, users have access to ample storage for their favourite apps, games or files for work and study. This means you can work, study and enjoy entertainment to the fullest, without any disruptions caused by insufficient storage.

50MP AI Triple Camera brings innovative shooting features to rock your social media

To enable users to capture every detail in pictures, the HUAWEI nova Y90 is equipped with a High-Res 50MP Main Camera. The smartphone also features a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera, which is suitable for quality content creation. The HUAWEI nova Y90 also possesses excellent night shooting capabilities thanks to the powerful performance of its 50MP Main Camera. The Super Night Mode function captures night shots that are bright and clear, delivering higher image quality with more details captured.

The HUAWEI nova Y90 also features an AI Snapshot function, which can intelligently analyse the scene or object and perceive the amplitude of moving subjects, in real-time. The advanced algorithm adaptively adjusts the shutter speed and captures fast motion shots instantly- ensuring that you always capture the perfect shot. It also comes with a wide variety of built-in video templates to enable one-click video creation.

If you need a trendy smartphone that promises to deliver a comprehensive digital experience, then look no further than the HUAWEI nova Y90. It boasts an excellent display, audio support, storage, battery life and intelligent charging capabilities. You can enjoy an elevated experience while watching videos, enjoying gameplay, listening to music or creating content.

The HUAWEI nova Y90 doesn’t compromise on quality and boasts an industry-leading aesthetic design. The smartphone is available in Emerald Green and Midnight Black colourways.

You can purchase the new HUAWEI nova Y90 for R5 799 from the Huawei online store and at selected retailers. DM