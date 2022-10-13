HIGH TEA

Magnolia Cuppa for CANSA

The Cancer Association of South Africa will present a Bridgerton-themed high tea to raise funds that will go towards the fight against cancer. Attendees can purchase tickets for tables of eight, each following the theme of different characters from the show. Tickets cost R2,500 a table or R350 per individual ticket, available via Quicket.

When: 22 October 2022

Where: Magnolia Restaurant & Cafe, White River, Mpumalanga

MUSIC

Ziggy Alberts Rewind Tour 2022

The Australian singer-songwriter will make his South African debut as a part of his “Rewind” world tour, in anticipation of his upcoming album Dancing in The Dark. Ziggy Alberts is known for hit singles such as Laps Around the Sun, Bright Lights and Love Me Now. General admission tickets cost R495 per person and are available via Howler.

When: 15 October 2022

Where: Prison Break Market, Midrand, Gauteng

Paganini to Piazzolla 2.0

Violinist David Bester and guitarist James Grace present a show centred on the musical works of Italian composer Niccolò Paganini and Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. Expect a fresh perspective on much-loved classics. The show begins at 6.30pm. Tickets cost R110 per person and are available via Quicket.

When: 18 October 2022

Where: NWU School of Music & Conservatory Hall, Potchefstroom, North West

FESTIVALS

Avianto Estate Spring Festival

The upcoming family-friendly festival will offer visitors a wide selection of gourmet food and live music. Among the list of performers are folk-pop group Mali Zulu, DJ Vin Deysel, alternative-indie musician Carla Franco, singer-songwriter Jethro Tait and others. Ticket prices begin at R225 and are available via TicketPro.

When: 22 October 2022

Where: Avianto Estate Private School, Muldersdrift, Gauteng

THEATRE

Firefly

Firefly is directed by Toni Morkel and stars Andrew Buckland and Sylvaine Strike, accompanied by pianist Tony Bentel. The show, an emotional journey documenting “moon-crossed love”, runs for 70 minutes and is restricted to audiences above the age of 10. Tickets cost between R175 and R200, and are available via Webtickets.

When: 17 to 29 October 2022

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town, Western Cape

The Unlikely Secret Agent

Based on a true story and novel of the same name, the play tells the story of anti-apartheid activist Eleanor Kasrils. It follows the police pursuit of her partner, alleged terrorist Ronnie Kasrils, and chronicles her subsequent arrest, detainment, and interrogation. The play was created by award-winning director Paul du Toit. Tickets cost R190 per person and are available via Webtickets.

When: 20 to 29 October 2022

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town, Western Cape

GARDEN SHOWS

Garden Town Stellenbosch

The annual 10-day-long flower festival will feature installations, a flower parade, art exhibitions, floral workshops by artists such as Ros Koch, live music and more. Entry is free, with the exception of concert events and workshops. Detailed information on entry fees and events can be found on the official event website.

When: 20 to 30 October 2022

Where: Die Braak, Stellenbosch Central, Western Cape

Hogsback Open Gardens 2022

Explore Hogsback’s unique landscape. Participating gardens include The Edge Mountain Retreat, Mistlea, May Lodge, Moonshine Cottage Garden, St Patrick’s Chapel Garden, Little Timbers, Mons Garden and Dunskye Farm Garden. Visitors can also expect markets, food and wine. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available via Quicket.

When: 20 October to 13 November 2022

Where: The Edge Mountain Retreat, Hogsback, Eastern Cape

Bedford Garden Festival

The annual garden show is filled with an array of activities that take place around the small town of Bedford. Support local and purchase the selection of food, art and plants on sale. Visitors are also free to speak to the garden hosts when exploring the grounds of each participating country garden. Entry costs R60 and is paid at the gate.

When: 21 to 23 October 2022

Where: The Long Garden, Bedford, Eastern Cape

HIKING/RUNNING/BIKING

Golden Gate Challenge

Explore the splendour of the Golden Gate Highlands National Park by participating in this three-day, 70km-long trail run. Runners can also choose to do 27km or 17km trail-runs. Race fees are from R400 to R3,080 and are payable online on completion of the digital entry form.

When: 20 to 23 October 2022

Where: Glen Reenen Rest Camp, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Clarens, Free State

Amashova Durban Classic Race

Regarded as the oldest road classic cycle race in the country, riders will follow a route beginning in Pietermaritzburg and ending in Durban. Participants can compete in the 106km, 65km or 38km distances. Online entries are closed, but late entries can be made in person on race number collection at The Globe Theatre in Durban. The entry form can be downloaded via the official website. Entry fees range from R350 to R850.

When: 23 October 2022

Where: City Hall, Pietermartizburg, KwaZulu-Natal. DM/ML

