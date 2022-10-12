Newsdeck

IN MEMORIUM

‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Dame Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

A file picture dated 7 January 2013 shows British-American actress Angela Lansbury attending a media call for 'Driving Miss Daisy' in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: EPA / TRACEY NEARMY)
By Reuters
12 Oct 2022
0

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.

Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running US television series “Murder, She Wrote”, “died peacefully in her sleep” at home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her children.

The actress was just five days shy of her 97th birthday, the statement said.

In movies, Lansbury turned in riveting supporting performances, including her film debut as a teenager playing the conniving Cockney maid in “Gaslight” in 1944, as the doomed Sibyl in “The Picture of Dorian Gray” in 1945 and as Laurence Harvey’s evil, manipulative mother in “The Manchurian Candidate” in 1962. All three roles earned her Academy Award nominations.

Nearly seven decades after her first film, she was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement at age 88 in November 2013. Academy Award winners Geoffrey Rush and Emma Thompson offered a tribute to Lansbury at the ceremony. Rush lauded her as the “living definition of range”, while Thompson recalled tossing a pie at Lansbury during the filming of the 2005 comedy “Nanny McPhee”.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford, Lisa Richwine and Will Dunham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted