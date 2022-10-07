Clash of the Cartels is Caryn Dolley’s latest release.

Our World in Pictures: Week 40 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 40 of 2022

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha arrives to pay his respects to victims outside a child care center on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. Local media reports said that former police officer Panya Kamrab, 34, had killed at least 37 people, including 24 children - some as young as 2 - in a mass shooting and stabbing at a child care center in northeast Thailand. The assailant subsequently shot himself and his family, police said. The shooting comes two years after a disgruntled soldier killed 29 people in a shooting at a mall in 2020. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Oct 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

The relative of a victim cries as coffins are opened at Wat Si Uthai temple on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. Local media reports said that former police officer Panya Kamrab, 34, had killed at least 37 people, including 24 children – some as young as 2 – in a mass shooting and stabbing at a child care center in northeast Thailand. The assailant subsequently shot himself and his family, police said. The shooting comes two years after a disgruntled soldier killed 29 people in a shooting at a mall in 2020. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Relatives of victims cry as coffins are opened at Wat Si Uthai temple on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
The scene at a child care center on October 06, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand.  (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Portraits of victims sit atop coffins at Wat Si Uthai temple on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
The family members of a victim look at a photograph of the relative, who was killed, on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Families of victims mourn outside a child care center on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand.  (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Emergency workers carry coffins containing the bodies of victims on October 06, 2022 at a hospital in Udon Thani, Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Families of victims mourn outside a child care center on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand.  (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Families of victims mourn while waiting for blessings from Buddhist monks on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Families of victims mourn while waiting for blessings from Buddhist monks on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand.  (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Buddhist monks donate blood for the victims on October 07, 2022 in Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand.  (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
An exhausted volunteer takes a rest outside a child care center on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Whitney Hall (R) embraces a friend atop the remains of his home amidst wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Jordan Reidy carries his dog, Ivory, back to their second-floor apartment after fleeing when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Reidy and his mother plan to stay at their home because they feel like they have nowhere else to go. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Val Stuart talks on a cell phone as she sits on the bed she set up on the floor after the apartment she was staying in was flooded when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Stuart who evacuated from Sanibel before the storm ended up staying in the apartment and had to flee in the middle of the storm through a window because of flood waters to a second floor apartment. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A resident walks inside her damaged house following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A destroyed house following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Florida cities looking to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian will be financing their efforts during the worst environment for municipal borrowing in more than a decade. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Yachts piled along the shore following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A woman makes a speech in solidarity with people protesting across Iran at Trafalgar Square on October 1, 2022 in London, England. The protests taking place across Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, from Kurdistan, who was arrested by the moral police in Tehran saying she was not wearing her hijab correctly. (Photo by Alex McBride/Getty Images)
A woman gestures with her middle finger in the direction of the Iranian Consulate during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on October 07, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on October 07, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.  (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A woman holds a sign during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on October 07, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.  (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian prays during a Sunday afternoon service at the Pokrovsky cathedral on October 2, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed villages east and south of Kharkiv, as Russian forces have withdrawn from areas they’ve occupied since early in the war. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Members of the colla ‘Jove de Tarragona’ build a human tower during the 28th Tarragona Competition on October 2, 2022 in Tarragona, Spain. The ‘Castellers’ Catalan tradition was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the need to minimise social distance in order to build castles. This season is the first full season since 2019. ‘Castellers’ who build the human towers with precise techniques compete in groups, know as ‘colles’, at local festivals with aim to build the highest and most complex human tower. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated from human towers built at the end of the 18th century by dance groups and is part of the Catalan culture. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Members of the colla ‘Castellers de la Vila de Gracia’ build a human tower during the 28th Tarragona Competition on October 1, 2022 in Tarragona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Members of the colla ‘Joves de Valls’ build a human tower during the 28th Tarragona Competition on October 2, 2022 in Tarragona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Members of the colla ‘Marrecs de Salt’ build a human tower during the 28th Tarragona Competition on October 1, 2022 in Tarragona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea’s intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch earlier in the day, on October 04, 2022 at an undisclosed location. North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday in its first launch of an IRBM in eight months, according to South Korea’s military. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft atop takes off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on October 05, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket will carry the four-person team of the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station and is scheduled to dock on Thursday, October 6. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Crew-5 members (L-R) Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Aunapu Mann and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata depart for Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on October 05, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station later today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Participants at the annual Comic Con gathering attend the opening day on October 06, 2022 in New York City. The four-day event, which begins Thursday morning at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, is expected to attract over 200,000 comic, fantasy and pop culture fans from across the country and world. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) DM/ ML
