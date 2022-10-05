Who did what, how they did it, and what we lost

Russia says it will supervise Zaporizhzhia nuclear plan...

Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russia says it will supervise Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after annexation

Ukrainian volunteers inside a car drive past a damaged tank near the recently recaptured city of Lyman, Donetsk area, eastern Ukraine, 04 October 2022 (issued 05 October 2022), amid Russia's invasion. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. EPA-EFE/GEORGE IVANCHENKO
By Reuters
05 Oct 2022
0

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia plans to supervise operations of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after formally annexing the wider Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine this week, the state-owned RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a foreign ministry official.

Russia captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in early March shortly after invading Ukraine, but Ukrainian staff had continued to operate it. Both Moscow and Kyiv have since accused each other of shelling the facility, risking a nuclear disaster.

“The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is now on the territory of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, should be operated under the supervision of our relevant agencies,” RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying.

It was not clear how Russia planned to operate the plant and if it would try and introduce its own staff to the complex.

Another state-owned Russian news agency, TASS, reported that Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss the situation at the plant.

Russia acted to annex Zaporizhzhia and three other regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive. Moscow does not fully control any of the regions.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

