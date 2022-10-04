Read the #Wits100 edition of Curios.ty available at www.wits.ac.za/curiosity.

Wits’ history is inextricably linked to the development of Johannesburg, industry, and the advancement of the South African economy. Yet, our impact on society is immeasurable, and extends well beyond the classroom. Over 200 000 Wits graduates are making their mark across the world – they are critical thinkers, innovators and changemakers, who impact on our world, for good.

Fostering i nnovation for good

It is at Wits where engineers developed and tested the first radar set just as World War II broke out. Fast forward 70 years and researchers are now testing the safe encryption and transmission of data through light in the same space. Wits was the first South African university to own an IBM mainframe computer. Fast-forward to 2019 and Wits, in partnership with IBM, became the first African university to access a quantum computer.

Witsies took to the streets to oppose apartheid and other atrocities, resulting in campus raids, violence, imprisonment and even death for people like David Webster and Ruth First. Fast-forward to the 21st Century and Witsies continue to demand access to higher education, and to engage in civic action whether it be insisting for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria, transforming public healthcare, speaking out against xenophobia, or advocating for measures to mitigate climate change.

Teaching and learning excellence

Teaching and learning at Wits started in 1922 in response to a need from industry and the City. Fast-forward to 2022, and our comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic can be felt at the local and global levels through our innovative research (including vaccine development and therapeutics), blended teaching and learning programmes, community initiatives, and social activism.

Solving complex global challenges through research and innovation

Today, we are confronted with a myriad of complex planetary problems including global change and inequality, erratic power supply and crime, lack of governance and ethics, the intersection of communicable and non-communicable diseases, pandemics, and so on. It is at Wits where we must bring the best intellectual talent and resources to bear, across disciplines, institutions, sectors and geographic boundaries to find solutions to these challenges, some of which are still unknown.

Remaining true to our values

We can continue to make a positive impact on society from our locale in the Global South if we remain true to our values – search for and stand up for the truth, hold those in power to account, act with integrity, entrench proper governance systems, guard our academic freedom and institutional autonomy, tolerate differences of opinion, and stand up for democracy, justice, equality, and freedom.

We must continue to promote freedom of enquiry and the search for knowledge and truth, foster a culturally diverse, intellectually stimulating and harmonious environment within which there is vigorous critical exchange and communication, and encourage freedom of speech and public debate, through facilitating dialogue and interaction between different parties, with the goal of increasing mutual respect and trust, amongst others.

This is our moonshot moment.

Wits remains a beacon of hope in society, and one that is rising to the challenge. We will continue to create new knowledge, to apply that knowledge, and to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, in order to solve the current challenges of our time. Our invigorated teaching and learning programmes must enable the next generation of skilled, ethical leaders and active social citizens who will advance society. We must bring the best talent and resources to bear, across sectors and disciplines, for Africa, for the world, for future generations, for good.

Read the #Wits100 edition of Curios.ty available at www.wits.ac.za/curiosity.

