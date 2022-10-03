First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Shionogi says Covid-19 pill trial shows reduction in symptoms

Signage of Shionogi &; Co. atop it's pharmaceutical research center in Toyoanaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Image: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg
By Reuters
03 Oct 2022
0

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd 4507.T said on Wednesday its oral treatment for Covid-19 demonstrated a significant reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo in a Phase III trial in Asia.

The drug, a protease inhibitor known as ensitrelvir, met its primary endpoint in a trial conducted among predominantly vaccinated patients with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19, the company said in a statement.

Shionogi’s shares reversed an early decline after the announcementclosing 1.1% higher in Tokyo versus a 1.5 drop in the benchmark Nikkei gauge .N225.

Ensitrelvir met the trial’s goal in reducing five key symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 within 72 hours of onset, the company said.

Regulatory authorities in Japan previously denied emergency approval for use of the pill, saying they wanted to see more data on its effectiveness. There are also concerns the drug could pose risk to pregnancies, based on results from animal studies.

Shionogi said it has shared top-line data from the Phase III study with Japanese regulators as part of deliberations on approval of the drug.

Shionogi has global aspirations for the drug, also known as S-217622 and by the brand name Xocova, which would compete with Covid-19 pills from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N that have already been approved in Japan and elsewhere.

The company has signed an agreement to sell about a million doses to the government, pending the drug’s approval.

Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said annual production of the drug could reach 10 million doses. The firm has received U.S. government support for a global Phase III trial.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Richard Pullin and Angus MacSwan)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

