THEATRE

Gauteng

Johannesburg: Theatre on the Square, Nelson Mandela Square, cnr Sandton Dr and Rivonia Rd, Sandton

Dates: 4 – 29 October 2022

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

Marking the theatrical debut of production company ‘How Now Brown Cow’, the play provides a “darkly comic” take on mother-daughter relationships. The play follows the story of Maureen Folan, as she attempts to juggle finding love, while caring for her sick mother, Meg. The award-winning play was created by Martin McDonagh, directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith, and stars Jennifer Steyn, Julie-Anne McDowell, Bryan Hiles and Sven Ruygrok. Tickets cost between R150 and R260 and are available via Computicket.

Western Cape

Cape Town: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch

Date: 11 – 15 October 2022

What’s Your Budget

If you’re looking for a production that brings together elements of comedy, storytelling, creativity, friendship and music, then this might be the show for you. An exploration of life’s highs and lows are presented by performers and collaborators Tankiso Mamablo and Daniel Mpilo Richards. Tickets cost R139 per person and are available via Webtickets.

FESTIVALS

Gauteng

Johannesburg: Paterson Park, Paterson Rd, Norwood

Dates: 4 – 8 October 2022

WOMAD Mini-Festival

The upcoming festival will be made up of music performances, masterclasses and discussions addressing gender-based violence, and First Nations indigenous artists. Performers include Freshlyground’s Zolani Mahola, New Zealander Tiki Taane, Italian musicians Modena City Ramblers, American singer Kristina Jacobsen, and more. Tickets cost R220 per person and are available on Quicket.

Johannesburg: Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways

Date: 15 October 2022

Joburg Gin Festival 2022

Presented by the SA Gin Society, together with Schweppes, the festival provides visitors with the chance to sample the best gin brands in the country. The festival will also feature music performances, an impressive food selection and complimentary cocktails and gin glasses for all ticketholders. The programme kicks off at 11am. General admission tickets cost R200 per person and are available for purchase via Howler.

Western Cape

Cape Town: Melkbosstrand Beach, Beach Rd

Date: 9 October 2022

Cape Town International Kite Festival

Marking the 28th edition of the event, the festival aims to raise money for mental healthcare services. The event organiser, Cape Mental Health, is regarded as “the oldest mental health organisation in South Africa”. Participants are encouraged to fly kites, participate in the EDUKITE kite-making competition, and wear green in support of mental health awareness. Entry is free, with donations welcome.

Cape Town: The Labia Theatre, 68 Orange St, Gardens

Date: 13 – 23 October 2022

European Film Festival

If you consider yourself to be an avid film buff, then consider tuning in, online or in person, to this year’s festival. The event will spotlight 16 award-winning films, which include As Far As I Can Walk, Do Not Hesitate, I’m Your Man, Klondike, The Emigrants, and more. This year’s festival is centred around the theme of “innocence as a human quality”. Tickets cost R70 perp person and area available via Webtickets.

MUSIC

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban: The Playhouse Company, 231 Smith St, Durban Central

Date: 13 October 2022

KZN Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Symphony Season: Concert 2

The upcoming classical music concert will mark Australian-British pianist and soloist Jayson Gillham’s first performance in South Africa. He will be joined by celebrated Polish conductor Michal Dworzynski, while the programme will feature Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor and “Symphony No 1” by Johannes Brahms. The show will run from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets cost R103 per person and are available via Quicket.

Free State

Clarens: Noah’s Cheese, Farm Node, T552

Dates: 9 October 2022

Rocco de Villiers Live at Noah’s Cheese

From musical numbers to popular film theme music, pianist Rocco de Villiers and violinist Lizelle le Roux will be covering it all. The show will run from 3pm to 5:30pm. Tickets at the door cost R200 per person, while tickets via Quicket cost R180 per person. Entry for children under the age of 12, is free.

WORKSHOPS

Eastern Cape

Gqeberha: Savages Fine Food, 70 Park Dr, Central

Date: 9 October 2022

Garden Day Workshop and Brunch

Celebrate spring by participating in this upcoming “garden-inspired” workshop hosted by Dusty Pink Events. Attendees will spend the morning creating floral arrangements, followed by brunch and champagne, as well as a talk on sustainable gardening practices. The workshop will commence at 11am and end at 1pm. Tickets cost R520 per person and are available via Quicket.

OUTDOORS

Western Cape

Greyton: Greyton Lodge, 52 Main Rd

Date: 7 – 9 October 2022

The Greyton ReWild Weekend

Outdoor lovers and adventure-seekers should take note of this upcoming weekend in the wild. The weekend will involve conservation talks, a moonlight dinner, a 12km full moon trail run, alien clearing, 6km trail run, wild feast & market, and more. The full programme and tickets (R150 per person) are available via Quicket.

Cape Town: Norval Foundation, 4 Steenberg Rd, Tokai

Date: 9 October 2022

Garden Day at Norval Foundation

In celebration of spring, members of the public are invited to join a garden celebration, sculpture garden tour, wine tastings and viewings of the Norval Foundation’s current exhibitions on show. The day will be centred around all things art and nature inspired. The day will begin at 10am and end at 5pm. Day passes, excluding tastings, cost R180 per person, while all-inclusive day passes cost R300 per person. Tickets can be purchased either in person at the venue, or online via Webtickets. DM/ML