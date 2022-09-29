The Pentagon’s announcement kicks off a contracting process to procure the weapons which could be delivered in between six and 24 months, a senior defence official told reporters on a conference call.
Funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative appropriated by the US Congress will be used to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than from existing US weapons stocks.
Among the package are about 150 vehicles, 40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment, two radars to track unmanned aerial systems, 20 multimission tactical secure communications and surveillance systems as well as body armour training maintenance and spares.
Himars launchers are made by Lockheed Martin.
This announcement marks $16.2-billion worth of US security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Sandra Maler.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet