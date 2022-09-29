First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
US unveils $1.1bn Ukraine arms package

Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

US unveils $1.1bn Ukraine arms package

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fires a projectile during a joint military exercises at Crow Valley in the town of Capas, Tarlac province, Philippines, 14 April 2016. (Photo: EPA / FRANCIS R. MALASIG)
By Reuters
29 Sep 2022
0

The United States unveiled a $1.1-billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that includes 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems, US officials said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon’s announcement kicks off a contracting process to procure the weapons which could be delivered in between six and 24 months, a senior defence official told reporters on a conference call.

Funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative appropriated by the US Congress will be used to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than from existing US weapons stocks.

Among the package are about 150 vehicles, 40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment, two radars to track unmanned aerial systems, 20 multimission tactical secure communications and surveillance systems as well as body armour training maintenance and spares.

Himars launchers are made by Lockheed Martin.

This announcement marks $16.2-billion worth of US security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Sandra Maler.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted