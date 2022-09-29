X

Senior Tory Urges UK to Release Independent Budget View Faster

Mel Stride, U.K. leader of the House of Commons, arrives for a meeting of cabinet ministers at number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. With U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May set to leave office on Wednesday, the latest clash with Iran presents a diplomatic headache for her successor.
By Bloomberg
29 Sep 2022
0

The UK government’s fiscal watchdog can produce its full forecast by the end of October, Treasury Select Committee Chairman Mel Stride said, urging ministers to release it three weeks earlier than planned.

The Office for Budget Responsibility will publish its timetable for producing its full forecast shortly, with its first iteration to be presented to Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng Oct. 7, Stride said on Twitter on Thursday, citing conversations he had with the fiscal watchdog.

In an attempt to quell market nerves following an unfunded package of tax cuts last week, Kwarteng has promised to deliver a medium-term fiscal plan on Nov. 23 alongside the OBR forecast. But Stride said the government should publish the forecast as soon as the end of October.

Stride, a member of the ruling Conservative Party whose committee is tasked with scrutinizing the work of the Treasury, said the Bank of England needs the forecast ahead of its decision on interest rates in early November.

Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss are under intense pressure after the central bank was forced to intervene to prevent a crash in the gilt market following the announcement of the government’s fiscal package on Friday. They’ve both said they will stick to their plan.

