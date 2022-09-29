First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59

Gangsta's Paradise

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59

US musician and rapper Coolio performs during the Night of the Proms in Lodz, Poland, 22 March 2014. EPA/GRZEGORZ MICHALOWSKI POLAND OUT
By Reuters
29 Sep 2022
LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” from an album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.

The rapper died at about 5 p.m. pacific time (8 p.m. EDT) at a local hospital, his manager Jarez Posey told the Times. Posey told the paper that Ivey had earlier been found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend’s home.

There were no immediate reports on the cause of death.

Ivey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1963, began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

He released his debut album, “It Takes a Thief”, in 1994, scoring a Top Ten hit with the single “Lakeside.”

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)

