Dancers from 'The Nutcracker' Production rehearse on September 14, 2021 at the Joburg Ballet Studio on September 14, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

MUSIC

Pink Floyd Tribute Show

Go on a musical journey via the much-loved English band Pink Floyd’s extensive catalogue. Psychedelic rock takes centrestage in the tribute concert, presented by musicians from The Blues Experience. The show begins at 5pm. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Sessions Music Lounge, Dullstroom

When: 1 October 2022

Duo tour with Tim Kliphuis & Charl Du Plessis

Catch the final performance of the countrywide tour featuring Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis and South African pianist Charl du Plessis and enjoy folk, jazz, and classical music. The show runs from 3pm to 4:30pm. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via TicketPro.

Where: North-West University Conservatory, Potchefstroom

When: 2 October 2022

***

THEATRE

Dina el Wedidi in Concert

Egyptian musician Dina El Wedidi is known for her “powerful, nuanced voice and authentic style”. The songstress is a former Rolex protégée, an honour bestowed on select, standout, creatives across the globe. El Wedidi will do two performances in Cape Town. Tickets from R150 per person are available via Quicket. The concert commences at 7pm.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 30 September – 1 October 2022

House of Kenji

The wonderful worlds of art, fashion and theatre collide in this new stage production by Kenji Productions CPT. The performance-style fashion show has been described as “eccentric” and “awe-inspiring”. Tickets cost R175 per person and are available via Quicket. The show begins at 7:30pm and runs for 90 minutes.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town:

When: 1 October 2022

Powerless

A tale chronicling the trials and tribulations of township life, family dynamics and love is brought to life by performer Sivuyile Dunjwa. Follow as the play’s protagonist falls in love, then has his dreams crushed when he “does the unspeakable”. Tickets at R80 per person are available via Quicket. The show begins at 7pm, with a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 6 – 8 October 2022

Mr Hare Meets Mr Mandela

Based on the Chris van Wyk and Paddy Bouma novel of the same name, the play’s storyline follows Mr Hare on his quest to seek out Mr Mandela. Mr Hare stumbles on a stray R200 note and believes it belongs to the late president, as it bears his image. Central to the plot is the fact that the protagonist is unable to read, highlighting “the significance of being literate”. The comedy is suitable for all ages. Tickets range between R100 and R165 and are available via Computicket.

Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre and Studio, Johannesburg

When: 27 September – 9 October 2022

Cinderella

Presented by Joburg Ballet, Cinderella promises to be a “dazzling” re-imagining of the much-loved classical fairytale. Joburg Ballet’s artistic director Iain MacDonald is the mastermind behind the show’s choreography. Ballet-lovers should mark their calendars for one of the eight shows. Tickets cost between R200 and R475 and are available via Quicket.

Where: Joburg Theatre, Johannesburg

When: 30 September – 9 October 2022

***

FESTIVALS

The Folklore Festival

Enjoy a day-long programme featuring music performances, workshops, a book fair and more. The festival was conceptualised by SAMA Award-winner Pilani Bubu and will be hosted by poet Napo Masheane and headlined by musician Pilani Bubu. Joining the lineup are international musicians Papillion (Kenya), Leomile (Lesotho), Stevo Atambire (Ghana) and Wanlov the Kubolor (Ghana and Romania). The festival is on from 10am to 11:30pm. Tickets at R80 per person are available via Quicket.

Where: The National School of Arts, Johannesburg

When: 1 October 2022

The Portuguese Festival 2022

Held by The Portuguese Cultural and Welfare Centre of Cape Town, the festival is a celebration of Portuguese culture. Attendees can look forward to a carnival parade, a magic show, folk dancing, an array of food stalls and live entertainment. The festivities kick off with a Holy Mass blessing the fishing fleet. Entrance is R50 per person.

Where: Jetty 2, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

When: 1 – 2 October 2022

***

ART

By Women, for Women by Sarah Walmsley

This current exhibition by artist Sarah Walmsley explores identity, the representation of women and the female body. Walmsley’s sculptures of the female form, made using various mediums, explore the “themes of memory, absence, presence and loss”. The exhibition is open for public viewing between 10am and 4pm on weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays. Entry is free.

Where: GFI Art Gallery, Gqeberha

When: 15 September – 18 October

The Cult of Ugliness by Georgina Gratrix

Mexican-born and Durban-raised artist Georgina Gratrix presents her latest exhibition. The Cult of Ugliness features sculptures and paintings inspired by the work of the late South African artist Irma Stern, re-interpreted in Gratrix’s signature bold, bright and vibrant style. Gratrix, known for her striking oil paintings, has been described as being “a dedicated colourist”. The Irma Stern Museum will also be hosting two walkabouts with the artist, on 28 September and 26 November.

Where: The Irma Stern Museum, Cape Town

When: 28 September – 26 November 2022

***

HIKING/RUNNING/BIKING

Ithemba Hope Hike/Bike 2022

In honour of World Mental Heath Day (10 October) and Mental Health Month, Ithemba Foundation will host in-person and virtual Hope Hike & Hope Bike events, to raise funds for much-needed mental health research. The in-person event is on 2 October and entry is R50 per person, payable through Entry Ninja. Participants can join the 25km bike, the 10km hike or the 5km hike. Starting times are 7:30 am, 7:35 am and 7:45 am respectively. Virtual event entries are open till 10 October. 10 Woolworths vouchers, worth R500 each, are up for grabs for all those who upload a “Hope selfie” tagging the organisation’s Facebook page.

Where: Blaauwklippen, Stellenbosch

When: 2 October 2022

