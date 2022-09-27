First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Hurricane Ian rips into western Cuba, with Florida in i...

Newsdeck

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian rips into western Cuba, with Florida in its sights

Two people ride bikes near a sign announcing the Hurricane Ian in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, 26 September 2022. A hurricane warning and storm surge was issued for the Tampa Bay area Monday afternoon as Hurricane Ian strengthened into a category 2 hurricane, according to information released by the National Hurricane Center. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
By Reuters
27 Sep 2022
0

HAVANA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian slammed into western Cuba on Tuesday, forcing evacuations, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people and swamping fishing villages as it tracked northward toward Florida, where residents anxiously await the sprawling storm.

The Category 3 hurricane was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Ian is expected to strengthen further on Tuesday after cutting a swath through Cuba’s farm country west of the capital Havana and emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 4 strength before it approaches the Florida west coast, the NHC said.

The Biden administration declared a public health emergency for the state of Florida on Monday, in anticipation of the storm’s arrival, and said it was working with local officials to provide support.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province early on Tuesday, prompting officials to cut power to the entire province and evacuate 40,000 people from low-lying coastal areas, according to local media reports.

As of 6:30 a.m., regional broadcaster TelePinar reported an eerie calm in the city of around 145,000 people as the eye hovered over the area, but warned of fierce winds to follow.

Cuban state-run media reported strongest winds to date from Ian at 130 mph (208 kmh) at San Juan y Martinez, a small town on Cuba’s southwest coast.

Pinar del Rio province is a lightly populated region but a top producer of farm crops and tobacco. State-run media said 33,000 tonnes of tobacco from prior harvests had been secured ahead of the storm.

Rain and winds buffeted Havana early on Tuesday, but the city, under a tropical storm watch and preparing for a potential storm surge, looked likely to be spared the brunt of Ian’s strongest winds.

The hurricane hits Cuba at a time of dire economic crisis. Hours-long blackouts had become every day events across much of Cuba – even before the storm – and shortages of food, medicine and fuel are likely to complicate efforts to recover from Ian.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned of a life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and possible mudslides across western Cuba on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood in Havana and Brijesh Patel and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted