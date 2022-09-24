First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

There is plenty to be despondent about living in South Africa right now. But every now and then a glimmer of hope arrives to keep us believing that the future we all deserve is possible. Like the arrests this week of former SAPS national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and other generals in SAPS Crime Intelligence. These arrests follow those of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh last month. You might recall their names from the #GuptaLeaks where we exposed their dodgy Transnet contracts.

The wheels of justice do turn, sometimes slower than we would like, but the corrupt and the criminal get their day in court. Glimmers of hope go a long way. Help us create more of them by supporting the work of independent journalists dedicated to finding solutions.

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Our World in Pictures: Week 38 of 2022

Our World in Pictures: Week 38 of 2022

Benjamin Hussain is punches in his bout against Lachlan Higgins at Nissan Arena on September 15, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Sep 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

A woman protests against strict laws in Iran and to support the Iranian people following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, in front of the House of Representatives in The Hague, the Netherlands, 23 September 2022. Amini was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September. EPA-EFE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT
Iranian daily newspapers reporting Mahsa Amini’s death, in Tehran, Iran, 18 September 2022. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl, was detained on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
People protest outside the Iranian embassy following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Athens, Greece, 22 September 2022. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women. EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS
People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini along the streets on September 19, 2022 in Tehran, Iran.  (Photo by Getty Images)
People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini along the streets on September 19, 2022 in Tehran, Iran.  (Photo by Getty Images)
People clash with police during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2022. EPA-EFE/STR
People clash with police during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2022. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September.  EPA-EFE/STR
People rally against Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, near the United Nations on September 20, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of enduring partnership and discussed their work together to address regional and global challenges. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)
The U.S. Park Police guard the Washington Monument after a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint against the base of the structure on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
A U.S. Park Service employee removes graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the base of the Monument. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Supporters marched to parliament during the Cannabis Mass Action Gathering on September 17, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group called for the full legislation of cannabis for employment and job creation and also reminded government that legislation is taking too long and the negative impact this has on the economy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
King Khoisan, who was arrested at the union building for growing marijuana, and Ras Thapelo Khunou during a protest as part of the Cannabis Mass Action Gatherings at the Union Building on September 17, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A mural of the late Queen Elizabeth II by artist Stuart Sale has been painted over with the colours of the Aboriginal flag in Marrickville Thursday 22 September was declared a one-off public holiday as a National Day of Mourning for Australia following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
King Charles and Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. /(Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sits in a car as she attends Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Marko Djurica – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence ahead of the Committal Service of Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Members of the Royal Household with the two royal Corgis on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service in St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Queen’s coffin, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre, travels along The Mall on September 19, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Mourners gather to pay their respects during the memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II at the National Cathedral on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Rescue workers and forensic police exhume bodies from unidentified makeshift graves at the Pishanske cemetery on September 21, 2022 in Izium, Ukraine. The bodies will be examined by forensic officials for possible war crimes. Izium was recently liberated from Russian occupation after six months. Approximately 440 bodies are buried at the cemetery, so far over 338 bodies have been exhumed, taken to the morgue in Kharkiv. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Topos Azteca Rescuers remain outside a building after a 7.7 magnitude quake that struck the west coast in Michoacan State, was felt in Mexico City right after a drill to commemorate two prior earthquakes that took place on this same date in 1985 and 2017 on September 19, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)
Rescuers carry a person on a stretcher after a 7.7 magnitude quake that struck the west coast in Michoacan State, was felt in Mexico City right after a drill to commemorate two prior earthquakes that took place on this same date in 1985 and 2017 on September 19, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.  (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)
Hisao Mitani walks with an African tortoise, which he named Bon-Chan, on the street on September 16, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Bon-chan, the 26-year-old tortoise who is cared for by 69-year-old funeral director Mitani, has become an internet sensation after starring in a viral TikTok video that has gained over seven million views since it was released, making both Mitani and Bon-chan TikTok celebrities. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
A 61-foot rubber duck outside the 2022 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This handout image supplied by NRE Tas shows an aerial view of a mass whale stranding near Macquarie Heads on September 21, 2022 in Strahan, Australia. Hundreds of whales pilot have become stranded at Macquarie Harbour on Tasmania’s west coast in a mass stranding event. (Photo by NRE Tas via Getty Images)
Backstage at the Durban Fashion Fair at Durban International Convention Centre on September 21, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. The event brings over 50 of Durban’s hottest designers to the catwalk over three days of shows and is one of the leading fashion events in Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
General view at the Durban Fashion Fair at Durban International Convention Centre on September 21, 2022 in Durban, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
In this image released on September 22, William Kentridge poses for photos during his new exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, England. The exhibition opens September 24. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the Royal Academy of Arts) DM/ ML
