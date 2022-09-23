Congratulations Ferial Haffajee on the publication of Days of Zondo!

Who did what, how they did it and what we lost.

Now available from the Daily Maverick shop.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Order your copy today
<i>Days of Zondo</i> by Ferial Haffajee
First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Hope helps

There is plenty to be despondent about living in South Africa right now. But every now and then a glimmer of hope arrives to keep us believing that the future we all deserve is possible. Like the arrests this week of former SAPS national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and other generals in SAPS Crime Intelligence. These arrests follow those of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh last month. You might recall their names from the #GuptaLeaks where we exposed their dodgy Transnet contracts.

The wheels of justice do turn, sometimes slower than we would like, but the corrupt and the criminal get their day in court. Glimmers of hope go a long way. Help us create more of them by supporting the work of independent journalists dedicated to finding solutions.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We won’t leave you in the dark

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UPDATE 1-Lula slightly boosts lead over Bolsonaro ahead...

Newsdeck

Lula leads over Bolsonaro

UPDATE 1-Lula slightly boosts lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil first round -poll

By Reuters
23 Sep 2022
0

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly boosted his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro to 14 percentage points in a poll published on Thursday by pollster Datafolha, less than two weeks before the Oct. 2 first-round vote.

The Datafolha survey showed Lula with 47% voter support versus 33% for Bolsonaro in the election’s first round, compared with 45% and 33%, respectively, in the previous poll.

In an expected second-round run-off, Lula would garner the support of 54% of voters versus 38% for Bolsonaro, a 16 point advantage, according to the poll, the same result from a week ago.

Bolsonaro’s approval rating edged up to 32%, compared to 30% one week ago; and still above the 22% he held in December, after which his popularity ticked up thanks to welfare programs and measures to tackle inflation.

His disapproval came in at 44%, according to the poll, the same result from one week ago but down from the 53% seen in December.

Datafolha conducted 6,754 in-person interviews between Sept. 20-22. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted