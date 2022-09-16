First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

The angry planet – September 2022

The angry planet – September 2022

A sign at the entrance to Death Valley, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An unforgiving heat wave will smother Southern California over the Labor Day weekend and Death Valley could see temperatures reach 124 degrees, reported the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Sep 2022
0

Here is an incomplete, yet moving and heartbreaking gallery of images of how the climate crisis affected our world this month.

Signs warn of heat at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An unforgiving heat wave will smother Southern California over the Labor Day weekend and Death Valley could see temperatures reach 124 degrees, reported the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A sign in Death Valley, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A visitor at the Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An unforgiving heat wave will smother Southern California over the Labor Day weekend and Death Valley could see temperatures reach 124 degrees, reported the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An unforgiving heat wave will smother Southern California over the Labor Day weekend and Death Valley could see temperatures reach 124 degrees, reported the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A resident cools off with a bottle of water during a heatwave in Sacramento, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. California narrowly avoided blackouts for a second successive day even as blistering temperatures pushed electricity demand to a record and stretched the state’s power grid close to its limits. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residents inside a cooling center during a heatwave in Sacramento, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. California narrowly avoided blackouts for a second successive day even as blistering temperatures pushed electricity demand to a record and stretched the state’s power grid close to its limits. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A volunteer directs vehicles to a water distribution site during a water shortage in Jackson, Mississippi, US, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The governor of Mississippi called in the National Guard to help residents of the state capital after a plant failure left at least 180,000 people in the area without access to safe water. Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Volunteers distribute water during a water shortage in Jackson, Mississippi, US, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The governor of Mississippi called in the National Guard to help residents of the state capital after a plant failure left at least 180,000 people in the area without access to safe water. Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A heat mirage on Watt Avenue during a heatwave in Sacramento, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. California narrowly avoided blackouts for a second successive day even as blistering temperatures pushed electricity demand to a record and stretched the state’s power grid close to its limits. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A new vineyard in Napa County, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. California’s wine country, including the famed Napa and Sonoma valleys, faces a climate crisis so dire that it’s posing an existential threat to the future of the state’s industry. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Damaged grapes on a vine at a vineyard in Napa County, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Gravestones stand above dried grass at Calvary Cemetery, one of the city’s oldest and largest cemeteries, on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amid California’s ongoing drought, mandatory water restrictions in Southern California permit many cemeteries to water their grass briefly just once or twice per week. Some cemeteries are able to circumvent local water restrictions by utilizing recycled water or obtaining water from less-restricted sources. California’s third year in a row of drought is occurring amid a climate change-fueled megadrought in the American West. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People gather on Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Southern California through September 7. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People wait their turn to use a shower station on Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Southern California through September 7. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A sand bank is seen as a plane comes to land on September 3, 2022 in Mogadishu, Somalia. Extreme drought has destroyed crops and seen a hike in food prices, leaving 7 million people (out of a total population of 16 million) at risk of famine in Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Children sit on water bottles waiting to be filled among tents in a displacement camp for people impacted by drought on September 3, 2022 in Baidoa, Somalia. Extreme drought has destroyed crops and seen a hike in food prices, leaving 7 million people (out of a total population of 16 million) at risk of famine in Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Habiba Hassan Leesow, who had to leave her home due to drought, sits outside her tent with her daughter Najima Barre in a displacement camp for people impacted by drought on September 3, 2022 in Baidoa, Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A mother and father sit with their baby who is being treated for severe acute malnutrition as Martin Griffiths, Under Secretary General for the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, makes a visit to The Banadir Maternity and Children Hospital where children impacted by drought are treated in a stabilisation unit on September 4, 2022 in Mogadishu, Somalia.  (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A baby lies with its mother while being treated for severe acute malnutrition as Martin Griffiths, Under Secretary General for the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, makes a visit to The Banadir Maternity and Children Hospital where children impacted by drought are treated in a stabilisation unit on September 4, 2022 in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Rubble lies on the floor near the site of a recent Al Shabab attack on the Hayat Hotel, seen through the window of an armoured car on September 4, 2022 in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant as the Fairview Fire burns near hillside homes on September 6, 2022 near Hemet, California. The 4,500-acre brush fire has left two dead and forced thousands to evacuate while destroying several homes amid an intense heat wave in Southern California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of Southern California through September 8. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A firefighter works at a back burn during the Fairview Fire on September 7, 2022 near Hemet, California. The 7,000-acre brush fire has left two dead and forced evacuations while destroying several homes amid an intense heat wave in Southern California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People make their way through a flooded area following heavy rains in Karachi, Sindh province, Pakistan, 13 September 2022. According to disaster management authorities, around 160 bridges and 5,000 km (3,200 miles) of roads have been destroyed or damaged, 3.5 million acres of crops affected and about 800,000 livestock lost. Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,200 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman said. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A man makes his way through a flooded area following a flood in Mastung , Balochistan province, Pakistan, 13 September 2022. According to disaster management authorities, around 160 bridges and 5,000 km (3,200 miles) of roads have been destroyed or damaged, 3.5 million acres of crops affected and about 800,000 livestock lost.  EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI
People affected by floods live in temporary shelters at a tent camp in Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, 13 September 2022. EPA-EFE/WAQAR HUSSEIN
An aerial view of children (L, bottom and R) walking along a waterlogged area in the Kalyanpur slum area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 11 September 2022 (issued 14 September 2022). The Kalyanpur slum is home to over 9,000 people, according to the BRAC non-governmental organization (NGO), which runs an urban development program there. A BRAC survey found that 21 percent of the slum dwellers arrived after being displaced by climate-related disasters. ‘The impacts of climate change continue to take a huge economic and social toll on the people of Bangladesh’, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, Ian Fry said. According to a World Bank report released in 2018, the number of people displaced by climate change in Bangladesh could reach 13.3 million by 2050, making it the country’s number-one driver of internal migration. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Pakistani porters receive free food after Railways has partially suspended its operations as heavy rains and floods continue in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 14 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
Children affected by floods take classes at a makeshift camp school at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium, by the Sindh Education Department in Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, 15 September 2022. EPA-EFE/WAQAR HUSSAIN
A Patagonia store signage is seen on Greene Street on September 14, 2022 in New York City. Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, his spouse, and two adult children announced that they will be giving away the ownership of their company which is worth about $3 billion. The company’s privately held stock will now be owned by a climate-focused trust and group of nonprofit organizations, called the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective, and all the profits that are not reinvested into the business will be used to fight climate change. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) DM/ ML/ OBP
